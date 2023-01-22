Oti, John and Vivienne smiling on Dancing On Ice
Dancing On Ice tonight: Complaints pour in as viewers declare they’re ‘sick of it’

'Welcome to Britain's Got Adverts'

By Nancy Brown

Dancing On Ice tonight (January 22) saw the remaining skaters take to the ice in a bid to be crowned champion.

And while viewers were loving The Vivienne and poking fun at John Fashanu, another complaint crept in from a lot of those watching at home.

Naturally they took to social media to air their grievances, with Twitter’s #DOI lighting up as the show got going.

But sadly not necessarily in a good way…

The Vivienne performing on Dancing On Ice
The Vivienne blew viewers away with her performance (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice tonight: Complaints pour in

The viewers watching at home didn’t take issue with the skaters on the show, bar occasionally pointing out who they’d like in the skate-off.

Instead, they took aim at ITV and the amount of adverts shown during the episode.

The Vivienne opened the show, and her skate was followed by an ad break.

John Fashanu was up next after the ads, but straight after his skate hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield crossed to another break.

And viewers were quickly “sick” of it.

Oti Mabuse on the Dancing On Ice judging panel
Some decided that Oti Mabuse’s old show Strictly is better than Dancing On Ice because there are no ads (Credit: ITV)

‘So many ad breaks’

One Dancing On Ice fan said: “Instead of #DOI saying ‘now it’s time for a quick break’…. The breaks should just say ‘now it’s time for a quick snippet of Dancing on Ice’… so many breaks!!!”

Another added: “One skate and an advert already.”

“Oh joy, more breaks, I forgot that they have a break after every dance, another reason why Strictly is better,” said another.

“Absolutely sick to death of these breaks,” another complained.

“Ah look another advert,” said another.

“SOOOO many ad breaks,” another moaned.

“Sick of so many ad breaks,” another said.

“Welcome to Britain’s Got Adverts, oh sorry I mean #dancingonice,” another quipped.

