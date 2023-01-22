Holly Willoughby fronted Dancing On Ice alongside her pal Phillip Schofield tonight (January 22).

However, the This Morning favourite ensued all eyes were on her with her wardrobe choice of the evening.

After wowing in a plunging gown last weekend, Holly once again pulled out all the stops.

And viewers were quick to deliver their verdict.

Holly Willoughby returned to front the second week of Dancing Of Ice (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice: Holly Willoughby dresses up

Last week, Holly wore a beautiful black strappy dress that hugged her curves in all the right places.

This week the star took to Instagram ahead of the show to tell fans what she was wearing.

Holly posted: “Week 2 of @dancingonice … who will face @ekinsuofficial in the skate off??? See you on @itv at 6pm #hwstyle dress by @iris_serban jewellery by @susannahlovisjewellers.”

In the picture she could be seen wearing a one-shouldered ice green dress that was nothing short of spectacular.

Fans deliver their verdict

As Holly appeared on screen alongside Phil, fans flocked to social media to deliver their verdict.

One said: “Wow.”

Another commented: “Cinderella.”

Another declared: “Absolutely love this dress. It’s beautiful.”

Meanwhile, another commented: “Simply beautiful.”

“Absolutely stunning a beautiful princess,” said another.

“Exceptionally beautiful and elegant!” declared another.

Others said that they thought Holly’s dresses were just going to get better and better as the series goes on.

One said: “Can already feel this year’s outfits are just gonna keep getting better.”

“Even better than last week’s,” said a second.

“Wow! You just keep getting better and better,” said a third.

“Can’t wait to see next week’s dress – taking it up a notch Hols!” said another.

Dancing On Ice weight loss

Meanwhile, one of the Dancing On Ice celebrity skaters of 2023 has opened up about their weight loss, just two weeks into the series.

The Vivienne, who’s dancing for the first time tonight, revealed to Lorraine Kelly earlier this week that she’s lost a huge two stone since signing up.

