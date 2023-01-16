On This Morning today, Phillip Schofield had to apologise to a guest over his co-host Holly Willoughby’s behaviour.

The presenters were interviewing sex coach and yoga teacher Karolin Tsarski, who claimed that she could orgasm using just the power of her mind.

This Morning had on sex coach and yoga teacher Karolin Tsarski (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

As Karolin began to speak, Holly couldn’t help but let out a sneeze and a giggle. Responding to the interruption, Phillip joked: “You’re having a hell of a morning aren’t you? You’re constantly entertained it’s marvellous.”

“It’s like a little circus act by the side of me. Absolutely loving it,” Phillip replied.

Turning to Karolin, he then said: “Sorry about that!”

Holly Willoughby began to giggle after letting out a sneeze (Credit: ITV)

Holly’s Instagram post

Ahead of today’s show, Holly took to her Instagram page to mention her upcoming guest.

Sharing a snap of her rocking a pink checkered dress, nude heels and shoulder-length hair, the presenter wrote: “Apparently it’s blue Monday… and I think we may have the antidote… today we meet the woman who can orgasm on demand using just her mind… morning!!!!

“See you on @thismorning at 10am. #hwstyle dress by @lkbennettlondon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Taking to the comment section, one fan said: “Blimey! Did anyone read the caption?”

A second added: “How can it be blue Monday when I am looking at the most beautiful woman in the world, miss Holly.”

“Oh that’s a lovely dress. Oh my! a happy Monday indeed. Lucky lady,” another wrote.

And a fourth user commented: “Wow you look amazing, Holly! I hope you had a good weekend.”

Holly and Phillip returned to their This Morning hosting duties last week after their Christmas break.

