Dancing On Ice host Holly Willoughby has returned with an incredible dress for tonight’s launch show.

The ITV skating show is back on our screens as a fresh batch of celebs get their skates on.

Holly, 41, oozed glitz and glam as she wore a stunning black gown for the programme.

Holly Willoughby on Dancing On Ice

The star sported a glittery, black floor-length gown from RASARIO.

It’s a fishtail dress, which featured a deep neckline and dainty straps.

According to the RASARIO website, the dress costs an incredible £2,800.

Sharing a stunning photo to Instagram, Holly wrote: “And so the story of @dancingonice 2023 begins…

Holly’s dress has wowed viewers (Credit: ITV)

“Good luck to the whole team… you got this!!!! See you on @itv at 6:30!!!

“#hwstyle dress by @rasario jewellery by @astridandmiyu heels by @sophiawebster.”

Holly – who hosts with Phillip Schofield – had her new hair styled in loose waves, with a natural glam makeup look.

Viewers were wowed by her first dress of the season and shared their thoughts.

One person said on Instagram: “What a stunning dress.”

Phil and Holly are back to host Dancing On Ice! (Credit: ITV)

Holly’s dress tonight

Another gushed: “The dress is beautiful Holly and you look so beautiful wearing it.”

Someone else commented: “Already stunning and the series hasn’t even started yet.”

Tonight’s show will see the first batch of celebs take to the ice.

Joey Essex, Patsy Palmer, Siva Kaneswaran, Nile Wilson, Michelle Heaton and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu will skate this weekend.

Next Sunday will see the remaining stars get their skates on.

Dancing On Ice will air on Sundays on ITV1 and ITVX.

