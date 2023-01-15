Dancing On Ice: Who is Siva Kaneswaren? Is he married? What’s his net worth?

With the first week of Dancing on Ice 2023 very much upon us, one of this year’s hopefuls is Irish singer Siva Kaneswaren.

Paired up with 27-year-old professional skater Klabera Komini, Siva will take to the ice in week one of the competition.

Siva and Klabera have been paired up (Credit: ITV)

Who is Dancing On Ice star Siva Kaneswaren?

Best known for being a member of boy band The Wanted, 34-year-old Siva will be ditching the mic and donning his skates.

Starting his career as a model at the tender age of 16, twin Siva isn’t the only talented member of the family.

His sister Hazel also appeared on Popstars: The Rivals, meaning a love of music must be in his genes!

Siva Kaneswaren inspired by Tom Parker

Having been close with his late friend and bandmate Tom Parker, Siva feels he’s been inspired to try things he’s previously put off.

Tom died of brain cancer last year at the age of just 33. But Siva has found a new perspective following the tragic loss.

Siva and his bandmates in The Wanted (Credit: Splash News)

He said: “I’ve decided this year to do a lot of things that I’d never do and face my fears. Obviously, this year has been eye-opening for me with Tom and witnessing his courage, which was infectious to say the least.

“It reminded me that life was worth living and to take it all and to enjoy it.

“From that, I’ve been making decisions based on that, doing my driving test finally in Los Angeles, booking the flight I wanted to always go on, and signing up to a song-writing degree course.

“In comparison, it’s just not as scary anymore, all my fears have shrunk.”

Siva added: “I’m grateful for everything that comes at me and this is another thing that has come my way.”

Siva will take part in week one of Dancing on Ice (Credit: ITV)

Tom passed away in March 2022, after being diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour.

He left behind his wife, Kelsey Parker. He also had two children – Aurelia, three and Bodhi, two. His bandmates carried his coffin in to the church at his funeral.

In a documentary about Tom – Kelsey Parker: Life After Tom, Siva describes how he found out what happened.

He said: “Well, to be honest, on the day I was a mess. When your mam came in this door and said it, I was a mess.”

Does Siva Kaneswaren have a brother?

Siva has lots of siblings – seven, in fact.

He’s also a twin, with Siva and twin brother Kumar appearing together on TV show Uncle Max back in 2008.

Siva was born in Dublin, Ireland.

Siva was a model when he was 16 (Credit: Splash News)

Is Siva Kaneswaren married? Who is his wife?

Siva broke millions of hearts when he announced he was engaged to Nareesha McCaffrey in 2013.

Nareesha was originally a luxury shoe designer. But she recently started up a new business called Spirit in Bloom, which sells her crystal designs.

The couple had been dating for six years at the time of the proposal. Siva went down on one knee with a specially designed three-carat diamond solitaire ring.

But it was no ordinary proposal – he actually popped the question at his own surprise birthday bash, which he commandeered!

Speaking to Hello! magazine at the time, he said: “It was like a military operation to plan the proposal. I couldn’t even tell the other boys in the band in case they blew the surprise.”

Siva added: “I said to her I wanted a present I would always remember this year by – for you to be my wife.

“I’d bought the ring months before I’d been trying to figure out the right time. I love her, I love every bit of her.”

But to the dismay of his adoring fan base, Nareesha actually turned her beau down at first, before later going back on it.

Nareesha said: “I don’t like surprises and he really surprised me, but I was so happy. I can’t wait to start planning the wedding.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siva Kaneswaran (@sivaofficial)

Where does Siva Kaneswaren live? When was his wedding?

But the couple postponed their wedding plans after moving from LA to London during lockdown. They still haven’t made any plans to marry public – talk about a long engagement!

Speaking to The Sun in 2020 just before the move, Siva explained: “It’s such a long trip so we’d prefer to come home and get married. We’re together 13 years. We’re kind of unconventional that we haven’t married, but we’ll get to it.”

And according to Siva, Nareesha is very supportive of his latest venture.

He said: “My fiancée Nareesha grew up learning to skate so she was like ‘Oh my God – you’re going to

meet Torvill & Dean.’

“She’s from Nottingham so they’re like gods to her! I’m going to show her some moves. There are little things like that that I am excited for.”

Dancing On Ice star Siva Kaneswaren: Net worth ‘revealed’

The gorgeous boybander appears to be worth a pretty penny.

Net worth estimates sit at around £3.2 million.

Siva Kaneswaren on Dancing On Ice

So how is Siva feeling about stepping out onto the ice? Not good, it seems!

“I would definitely say it’s the scariest thing [he’s ever done]!

“There is a mixture of nervousness, terror and excitement. I think the more I practise and the more I skate, the more confident I’ll get.”

Here’s hoping, Siva!

Dancing On Ice starts on Sunday, January 15 at 6.30pm. It will be available to watch on ITV 1 and ITVX.

Are you looking forward to seeing Siva on Dancing on Ice? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.