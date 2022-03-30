Tom Parker’s The Wanted bandmates share devastating tribute after his death

The Wanted has paid tribute to Tom Parker following the devastating news of his death today.

Tom’s wife Kelsey confirmed today that the singer has died following a battle with brain cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2020.

Tom’s bandmates Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness and Nathan Sykes issued a statement on Instagram today.

The Wanted pays tribute to Tom Parker

A statement on their Instagram read: “Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his band mates.

“Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi.

“He was our brother, words can’t express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts. Tom Parker 1988-2022.”

Fans are also heartbroken by the news and paid their tributes to Tom in the comments.

One person said: “My heart has shattered. I am so so sorry to hear this.

“Sending all of my love to Kelsey, the children, Tom’s family, the boys and the family right now.”

Another wrote: “RIP our beautiful Tom Parker.”

A third added: “This is so sad I’m so sorry for your loss. We will always remember him as such an amazing person.”

Tom’s wife issues statement

It comes after Kelsey issued a statement to confirm Tom’s passing.

She told The Sun today: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side. Our hearts are broken.

“Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.

“We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children.”

Tom was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma, an inoperable and incurable brain tumour, in 2020.

At the time, Tom underwent six rounds of chemotherapy and 30 radiotherapy sessions.

Following that treatment, Tom had said that the tumour was “under control”.

Earlier this month, he had received treatment in Spain.

