Ekin-Su as Julie Andrews and Brendyn Hatfield on dancing on ice tonight
Dancing On Ice tonight: Viewers divided over Ekin-Su’s performance

It was certainly different from last time

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Dancing On Ice tonight (Sunday, January 29) saw Ekin-Su skate-off for the first time after avoiding elimination last week.

However, viewers were divided over her performance, with many of the opinion that she’d been overmarked by the judges.

Ekin-Su skated to Do-Rei-Mi tonight (Credit: ITV)

Ekin-Su’s performance on Dancing On Ice tonight

Tonight saw Ekin-Su skate for the first time since avoiding elimination last week.

Her first dance saw her dress up in a sexy leotard and crawl around the ice to the tune of Toxic by Britney Spears.

However, her performance this week couldn’t have been more different.

The Love Island star, wearing a wig, dressed as Julie Andrews and skated to the tune of Do-Rei-Mi from The Sound of Music.

The judges were largely impressed, with all four telling the star that she had improved from last week.

However, she only managed to score 23.0, leaving the star looking a little disappointed.

Ekin-Su’s performance divided viewers (Credit: ITV)

Viewers divided over Ekin-Su’s performance on Dancing On Ice tonight

Despite the judges being in agreement that Ekin-Su had improved, viewers were divided.

Some believed that she’d been overmarked by the judges.

“How was that over 5s. Wobbling, never on her own,” one viewer ranted.

“I like Ekin-Su but that was never a 6. This continuous overmarking from the judges is ridiculous,” another said.

This continuous overmarking from the judges is ridiculous.

“What? She was being pushed around and that’s about it. 5 at best. Overmarked,” a third wrote.

Others were more forgiving of the star.

“Ekin was amazing! She has improved so much in the past 3 weeks,” one viewer wrote.

“She slayed,” another said.

“Ekin Su done a great job tonight you go girl,” a third tweeted.

Phillip schofield and Holly Willoughby on Dancing On Ice tonight
Phillip and Holly announced a change to the format (Credit: ITV)

Viewers divided over format change

Tonight’s edition of the show is going to be slightly different from usual.

As Holly and Phillip revealed, there isn’t going to be a skate-off on tonight’s show.

The judge’s scores and public votes will be combined as usual, however, whoever is bottom after that will be eliminated straight away.

Viewers were divided over the move.

“It’s brutal there’s no skate-off,” one viewer tweeted.

“No skate off. No point,” another ranted.

A third said: “No skate-off tonight, should be like that every week.”

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday, February 5 on ITV1 and ITVX

