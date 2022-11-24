After claims Matt Hancock was ‘bullied’ in the I’m A Celebrity camp, Boy George has hit out on Twitter.

The legendary 80s icon left the jungle earlier this week.

George divided viewers recently when he admitted to the former health secretary that he had been “hating on” him.

Boy George addressed claims Matt Hancock was ‘bullied’ on I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

Was Matt Hancock bullied on I’m A Celebrity?

Boy George has now addressed claims Matt has been ‘bullied’ on the show.

A viewer tweeted the singer last night: “Some of the headlines have been vile about you, Chris [Moyles] and Sue [Cleaver], apparently you are all bullies because you asked the MP awkward questions.”

However, George replied: “I think @MattHancock will say otherwise and many will have Ostritch Egg on their faces.

“I treated him with absolute respect.”

George told Matt his true feelings in camp (Credit: ITV)

The star added: “I said what I needed to say and I made some fun digs but there was zero awkwardness. He appreciated my directness.”

George was also complimentary about Matt in his exit interview on Tuesday as he addressed his confrontation with the MP.

He said: “Having Matt in here was really challenging, obviously, for a lot of reasons and I thought I’ve got to tell him what I said.

“By the way, he’s just a person. In here, he’s just a person. He mucked in, he was really doing a lot to help everyone so I can’t judge him on that.”

Boy George left the jungle on Tuesday night, leaving viewers divided (Credit: ITV)

Boy George and Matt Hancock in the jungle

It came days after George told Matt how he was really feeling in camp.

Last week, George told the MP: “I have been hating on you, I have to be honest. I sometimes feel like you don’t say what you mean and you’re not particularly direct.”

I said what I needed to say and I made some fun digs but there was zero awkwardness. He appreciated my directness.

He later said: “I am struggling a little bit with you. That’s not your problem, that’s my problem. I apologise because I was really sl**ging you off a minute ago.”

I’m A Celebrity viewers were divided to see George leave the jungle on Tuesday.

Some were happy that he had left while others insisted the show would be “boring” without him.

One person said on Twitter: “I will miss him, I didn’t always agree with him but he was entertaining to watch!”

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Favourite Entertainment Show now!

Another added: “Absolutely gutted George is out. At least he was his true self and said it as it was, not like the others!!”

“So sorry to see you leave our telly George,” someone else tweeted. “The jungle will be a much boring place without you!”

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight (November 24), from 9pm.

