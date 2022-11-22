I’m A Celebrity viewers over the moon as fourth celebrity is evicted from the jungle

I’m A Celebrity tonight (Tuesday, November 22) saw Boy George become the fourth celebrity to leave the jungle.

Viewers were overjoyed, with many taking to Twitter to celebrate his exit from the jungle

Boy George’s time in the jungle is over (Credit: ITV)

Boy George leaves I’m A Celebrity tonight

After 17 days in the jungle, Boy George’s time on the show has come to an end.

The pop singer was in the bottom two alongside Chris Moyles, however, viewers opted to evict the 61-year-old.

Upon leaving the jungle, Boy George said he was “ready” to leave as he was excited to see his sister. “I’m really happy to go today,” he said.

Viewers were overjoyed that Boy George had been evicted. Many took to Twitter to air their thoughts on his exit.

“Thank god he’s left…I don’t have to hear to Karma, karma, karma, karma, karma chameleon anytime again soon!” one viewer tweeted.

“YES BOY GEORGE IS OUT ABOUT TIME,” another then said.”Oh thank god he’s out,” a third said.

“YESSSSSS!!!!!!!!! Never wanted someone out of I’m A Celebrity so bad in all my life,” another wrote.

Others weren’t as happy though. “I will miss him, I didn’t always agree with him but he was entertaining to watch!”

Seann took part in the trial tonight (Credit: ITV)

What else happened on I’m A Celebrity tonight?

Tonight’s episode of I’m A Celebrity saw Mike Tindall, Boy George, and Seann Walsh take part in the Grot Yoga trial.

The trio had to do a number of yoga poses, whilst being drenched in offal and rotten fruit and veg.

They managed to walk away with eight stars, which virtually all campmates were happy about.

However, it left a bit of a sour taste in Chris Moyles’ mouth, as he had been overlooked for the trial, despite saying he was up for it.

“I’m like, ‘Hello…’ then I wasn’t in the running anymore. I’m the old friend [of Boy George’s], Seann’s his new friend,” Chris grumbled.

Mike later mused whether they should have let Chris do the trial.

“I don’t know. I just don’t know what it could be. It could be a massive height, it could be underwater. There is a lot of scope for Grot Yoga I think,” he said.

Sue left the show last night (Credit: ITV)

Sue Cleaver leaves the show

Last night (Monday, November 21) saw Sue Cleaver leave the show.

The 59-year-old Coronation Street star became the third contestant to be voted off the show by the public.

If viewers were expecting Sue to be unhappy that she had been voted off the show, they were very much mistaken.

Sue was over the moon to be evicted. She even confessed that it was “my time” to go.

“I’ve had the ride of my life, I really have. And I will never forget it, I’m glad it ended there because you don’t wanna see angry Sue,” she said.

“The most boring campmate ever Sue!” one viewer tweeted last night. “Thank god she’s out.”

Others weren’t so happy. “Got to be honest, I really bloody like Sue and I don’t understand why people seem to dislike her so much. I’m actually sad she’s gone,” one viewer said.

I’m a Celebrity continues tomorrow (Wednesday, November 23) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITV X.

