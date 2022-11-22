I’m A Celebrity tonight: Real reason Chris Moyles didn’t do tonight’s trial revealed by fans

I’m A Celebrity tonight saw Mike Tindall, Boy George, and Seann Walsh do the Bushtucker trial – Grot Yoga.

The trio were chosen to do the trial by their fellow campmates – but Chris Moyles wasn’t happy as he wanted to do the trial too.

Chris couldn’t understand why he hadn’t been picked to do the trial, but viewers all had the same theory over why he wasn’t being trusted to win dinner for the camp.

The DJ wasn’t happy he hadn’t been picked for the trial tonight (Credit: ITV)

Chris Moyles grumbles on I’m A Celebrity

Tonight’s episode saw the celebrities get informed that they had to pick three campmates to take part in the latest Bushtucker Trial – Grot Yoga.

As soon as he heard the word Yoga in the trial’s name, Boy George said he was up for doing it.

“Says yoga, says George,” Mike Tindall agreed before putting himself forward to do the trial.

“I’ll put myself forward because I’ve not done a Trial well for a few days,” Chris said.

“I’m in… I’m sick of being a coward and I’m going to brave it,” Seann said. Chris was ignored as Mike, Seann, and Boy George decided they were going to do the trial.

The celebs chose Seann over Chris with the trial (Credit: ITV)

Chris Moyles fumes on I’m A Celebrity tonight

Chris wasn’t happy that he had been overlooked for the trial tonight.

“I’m like, ‘Hello…’ then I wasn’t in the running anymore. I’m the old friend [of Boy George’s], Seann’s his new friend,” he grumbled.

Later, during a chat with Mike, Chris made his feelings clear.

“Well, that escalated quickly… I’m like, ‘Look, I’ll do it. I’ll put myself forward.’ And then Seann goes, ‘I’ll do it.’ And then Boy George goes, ‘It’s me, Seann, and Mike’,” he moaned.

Chris then made a jibe at Boy George, accusing him of having a “crush” on Seann.

“Are you upset?” Mike asked, grinning. “I’m out then am I?” Chris asked.

In the Bush Telegraph, Mike wondered if they’d made the right decision not picking Chris for the trial.

“I’m still wondering if we should have maybe let Chris have a go. I don’t know. I just don’t know what it could be. It could be a massive height, it could be underwater. There is a lot of scope for Grot Yoga I think,” he said.

Viewers reckon they know why Chris didn’t do tonight’s trial (Credit: ITV)

Viewers have the same theory

Chris was bewildered over why he hadn’t been picked to do the trial – but viewers knew.

During his last Bushtucker Trial, Chris only managed to win one star. Viewers believe that this played a part in Chris not being picked for Grot Yoga.

“Chris not realising that everyone didn’t pick him to do the trial because they all actually want to eat,” one viewer tweeted.

“Chris Moyles crying because he couldn’t do the challenge. You cried like a baby on the last one and got 1 star. No wonder they don’t want you doing it,” another said.

“Chris babe u literally got 1 star in the last trial no wonder they didn’t consider u they want to eat tonight?” a third wrote.

“Chris, you brought back one star last time. Of course they’re ignoring you,” another said.

It’s probably just as well that Chris didn’t do the trial either, as the trio won 8 stars!

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Mike Tindall won’t be greeted by wife Zara due to family reasons?

I’m a Celebrity continues tomorrow (Wednesday, November 23) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITV X.

You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.