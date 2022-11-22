I’m A Celebrity star Mike Tindall won’t be greeted by wife Zara when he leaves the jungle, it has been reported.

Zara has been notably absent in Australia during hubby Mike’s I’m A Celebrity stint.

And now the real reason as to why the late Queen’s granddaughter has not flown out to support her beau has been reported.

Zara’s husband Mike Tindall is currently starring in the latest I’m A Celebrity series (Credit: SplashNews)

Zara Tindall missing from I’m A Celebrity family group pic

Last week (November 19) Zara was missing from the picture of the I’m A Celeb stars’ loved ones waiting for them in a luxury hotel in Australia.

Eagle-eyed fans were soon confused about who was there to greet Mike Tindall when he leaves the show.

The group photo was tweeted by the official I’m A Celebrity Twitter account.

Expecting to see the ex-rugby player’s wife, social media users asked where she was.

One said: “Where’s Zara?” while another wrote: “Is it just me or is Zara not in the photo?”

A third asked: “No Zara Phillips?”

However, the biggest clue as to the royal’s absence was revealed in an episode last weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I’m a Celebrity… (@imacelebrity)

Zara’s reason for not being in Australia ‘revealed’

During the episode on Sunday (November 20) Mike, who shares Mia, eight, and Lena, four, as well as Lucas, one with Zara, received a sweet letter from his wife.

The sweet letter was read out by Mike’s fellow campmate and Corrie star Sue Cleaver.

It said: “Hi my love, we are missing you so much and really needing some Papa hugs. But glad you’re sharing them with your campmates.

“The girls are enjoying sports and throwing themselves into everything at the moment and the little man is loving life, smashing it up, learning some new words. Z, M, L and L. x.”

Following on from the letter, it was alleged by Hello! that Zara hasn’t flown out to Australia yet because she’s looking after their three young children.

Although the highly-anticipated I’m A Celeb final is just days away, Zara still might decide to travel and attend nearer the time.

The ex-rugby star is apparently not being himself in the jungle (Credit: ITV)

Mike on I’m A Celeb

Elsewhere, Zara’s husband Mike is apparently not showing his true personality – and there’s a reason why, according to his famous pal.

Close friend Ronan Keating has explained as to why the royal isn’t being himself in the jungle.

“I think he’s struggling right now, the Mike that I know,” radio host Ronan told Hello.

“I think he’s hungry and I think he’s missing his family. So I think that’s why we’re not seeing his huge, personality at the moment. But I think as soon as he comes to terms with it over the next couple of weeks, I think he’s going to shine bright.”

Ronan added: “He’ll always be there for the underdog. He’s a hero, he’s a great guy, we love him, he’s a favourite in this household to win.”

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

Read more: Zara Tindall’s heartbreaking admission about husband Mike following her devastating miscarriages

So what do you think of this story? Do you think Zara should be in Australia for Mike? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.