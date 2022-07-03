Matt Baker on the real reason he left The One Show

TV presenter Matt Baker devastated fans when he left The One Show in early 2020 – but he had a very good reason.

Earlier his year, the Countryfile host spoke about why he quit after nine years on the BBC sofa.

Matt Baker with Alex Jones in his One Show days (Credit: BBC)

So what is the real reason Matt Baker left The One Show?

Matt’s always been the outdoors type, being the son of a farmer.

So when his mum Janice had an accident in July 2020 he was happy to step up.

He and his wife Nicola have two kids called Mike and Molly.

The countryside has made me who I am.

Matt realised he had to move them back home to the Durham Dales to help run the family’s 100 acre farm.

Matt Baker after leaving the One Show and starring in Our Farm in The Dales (Credit Channel 4)

Shepherdess Janice was left with a fractured tibia when she was knocked over by some large sheep.

And Matt’s dad Mike needed help to run the farm.

Canny as ever, Matt secured a commission and C4 documentary series Our Farm In The Dales was born.

Read more: Matt Baker on ‘absolutely petrifying’ condition and how it jeopardises TV role

He told The Yorkshire Post last year: “When you get to a certain point in your life you start reflecting.

“I’d had that period in my life when I was so busy with The One Show – which was fantastic – but then you suddenly realise what makes you.

“The countryside has made me who I am.”

He added: “There’s only ever been six months in my life when I haven’t had a flock of sheep!”

Matt Baker’s enduring love for Countryfile

Matt is one of a host of presenters on Countryfile and joined the show in 2009.

This Sunday will see him and Charlotte Smith pay one of two visits to Jersey.

Matt is right at home mucking out on an organic farm.

And Charlotte explores how the landmarks of German occupation are being repurposed.

Read more: Matt Baker was forced to ‘disappoint’ his wife after Strictly Come Dancing ‘peak’

Countryfile will air on BBC1 on Sunday at 7pm.

What do you think of this story? Do you still miss Matt Baker on The One Show? Give us your feedback on our Facebook page @entertainmentdailyfix