TV

Opened up about it earlier in 2022

By Robert Leigh
| Updated:

Matt Baker, host of Countryfile and formerly Blue Peter and The One Show, is not afraid of getting stuck in.

As befits a presenter who knows his way around sheep dog trials, sticky-back plastic and interviewing the great and good, he’s always unflappable on screen.

And that’s before accounting for his live telly performances as a Strictly Come Dancing runner-up and also as a farmer in Our Farm in the Dales TV.

Nonetheless, it is clear that when the cameras are on, so is Matt – every time.

However, it seems there may be one aspect of TV that leaves Matt feeling unnerved. And that’s apparently due to a condition he opened up about earlier this year.

Matt Baker makes his point on Countryfile
Matt Baker will be seen on Countryfile again this weekend (Credit: BBC)

Matt Baker on his dyslexia

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post in March 2022, Matt admitted his dyslexia can leave him ‘petrified’.

Matt, 44, indicated he tries to counter any issues by being as prepared as possible.

He told the newspaper: “The scariest thing someone can do to me is hand me an email on live television and ask me to read it out.

“It does something to me. It’s absolutely petrifying.”

Matt Baker fronting Countryfile
Matt Baker recently reflected on a ‘scary’ aspect of live TV (Credit: BBC)

Autocue challenges

Matt also addressed how he deals with autocue prompts, adding people with dyslexia may recognise words but may not read them aloud the same way.

It’s absolutely petrifying.

He added: “Whatever I read, I learn. I block it all out in ways which m eans I can recognise sentences.”

Furthermore, using certain fonts and spacing out words can help Matt.

But despite his strong words, Matt went on in the same chat to indicate his dyslexia has also helped his work.

That’s because, Matt reckons, it means he listens to more when he’s conducting interviews himself.

He believes his condition means he has an interview style which people find “relaxing”.

And furthermore, Matt feels it means he does things differently to everyone else, helping him stand out, and the solutions he comes up with for challenges means he has a “different perspective on life”.

Countryfile airs on BBC One, Sunday May 8, at 5pm.

