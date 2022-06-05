Matt Baker looks quizzical
Matt Baker was forced to ‘disappoint’ his wife after Strictly Come Dancing ‘peak’

Trained for six hours a day during Strictly run

By Robert Leigh
Matt Baker had a memorable run on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2010, finishing second alongside Aliona Vilani.

His hip-swivelling, bum-wiggling routines gave appreciative viewers plenty to think about while assessing his performances.

Matt, now 44, was only a couple of years into his run as a Countryfile presenter at the time, a role he still commands today.

However, he was around six years into his marriage to wife Nicola.

And it seems, going by previous comments from Matt, his Strictly bod was a popular with her as it was to viewers who may have best known the presenter at the time for Blue Peter!

Matt Baker jokes with his wife
Matt Baker jokes with his wife Nicola (Credit: YouTube)

Matt Baker on reaction from wife to his Strictly training

Speaking to the Mirror back in January 2012, Matt admitted Nicola was impressed with his body transformation as he practiced for the BBC One dance series.

Read more: Matt Baker on ‘absolutely petrifying’ condition and how it jeopardises TV roles

However, he said at the time he hadn’t managed to keep up the demanding schedule required to maintain his abs.

Nicola really liked my new body.

Asked whether he had kept his six-pack, he indicated his exercise regime was less intense than on Strictly.

Matt said: “I did six hours a day training for Strictly and Nicola really liked my new body.”

Matt Baker clasps his hands
Matt still kept himself trim after Strictly (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘It’s impossible to maintain that intensity’

Matt went on to suggest he didn’t want to let so much training go to waste.

But he admitted he took things down a notch – and surprisingly neglected one key form of workout.

Matt continued: “I thrived on it, but it’s impossible to maintain that intensity. But after months of hard work I didn’t want to let it all go, so I still try and do half an hour’s exercise at least every other day, if not every day, to keep myself trim.

Read more: Countryfile star Matt Baker’s regret after premature death of friend and colleague

“I play football, go down the gym and do a bit of running. But I haven’t been dancing at all. That’s sad, isn’t it?”

Countryfile airs on BBC One, Sunday June 5, at 6pm.

