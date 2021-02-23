MasterChef judge John Torode has revealed “he always puts on weight” while filming the BBC show.

The 55-year-old chef, who stars alongside Gregg Wallace on the series, said he typically gains a stone after tasting endless dishes.

However, John makes up for his eating by staying active and hitting the gym.

John Torode has revealed he puts on weight while filming MasterChef (Credit: BBC)

What did MasterChef star John Torode say?

Speaking to The Sun, John said: “I put on a stone, on average, probably.”

In addition, he shared: “On telly it only looks like you’re taking one mouthful.

“But we have to taste everything.”

John went on to explain the judges often taste a dish “at least three or four times”.

The star puts on a stone during filming (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The TV star added: “Now, if you’ve got five plates of food and you’re tasting five or six mouthfuls of each one, well that means you had 25 mouthfuls.”

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, John admitted he has to work out in a bid to keep the weight off.

As well as hitting the gym, the chef also makes use of his bike during filming.

He previously said: “I feel brilliant, actually. I cycle everywhere, I eat different.”

John cycles to keep fit (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When does MasterChef 2021 start?

The popular BBC One series returns on March 1.

Last year’s series was made up of 24 episodes, so we’re expecting the same for the show’s 17th season.

During the course of the show, John and Gregg spend eight long weeks putting the contestants through their paces.

In the end, the winning contestant wins the prize of taking part in the experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MasterChef UK (@masterchefuk)

It’s considered a huge achievement to win the series and will give anyone who is crowned champion a huge career boost.

Last year, Thomas Frake was crowned the show’s winner.

Following the show, Thomas said: “It’s been pretty special. It’s blown my mind. It really is a dream come true and the best thing I’ve ever done in my life.”

The new series of MasterChef begins March, 1, 9pm on BBC One.

