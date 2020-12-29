MasterChef The Professionals returns tonight (Tuesday December 29) for a fun-filled festive cook-off with Gregg Wallace, Monica Galetti and Marcus Wareing.

The first of two shows sees contestants from previous series come back to cook in the MasterChef kitchen.

Who is judge and chef Marcus and why did he fall out with Gordon Ramsay?

Marcus is a judge on MasterChef The Professionals (Credit: BBC)

Who is Marcus Wareing in MasterChef The Professionals?

Fifty-year-old Marcus was born in Southport, Lancashire.

After a catering course at Southport College, he headed for the bright lights of London.

He landed a job at legendary hotel The Savoy at only age 18.

And then, at the age of 25, he won his first Michelin star.

He’s married to Jane, and they have three children together – Jake, Archie and Jessie.

Gordon Ramsay was the best man at his wedding, and is Jake’s godfather.

Marcus and Gordon were best friends (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened between Marcus Wareing and Gordon Ramsay?

In the 1990s, the two chefs worked together at Gordon’s restaurants, Aubergine and Petrus.

Their relationship was said to be like master and apprentice, and Marcus was considered Gordon’s protege.

However, the two had a spectacular fall-out; one that lasts today.

Listen, you must understand it was me who started it with Gordon.

Last year, Marcus spoke about the feud to GQ magazine.

“Listen, you must understand it was me who started it with Gordon,” he said.

“I picked a fight. I no longer wanted to be kept in a corner, moaning and feeling like I had nothing to offer his business. So I spoke up. And, well, it got nasty.”

Marcus Wareing on MasterChef (Credit: BBC)

Did Marcus lose a Michelin star?

Back in 2018, Marcus’s restaurant (then called The Berkeley Hotel) was downgraded from two stars to one.

It was awarded two of the coveted stars in 2008, after Marcus took it over from Gordon Ramsay.

However, he relaunched in 2014 as Marcus.

He also owns The Gilbert Scott in London’s St Pancras and George’s Bar.

Marcus and wife Jane (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How much is Marcus Wareing’s net worth?

Thanks to his three restaurants and his TV appearances, two years ago it was reported that Marcus’s net worth was around £12million.

He has been a judge of MasterChef since 2014, when he took over from Michel Roux Jr.

