How old are Gregg Wallace and his much younger Italian wife?

Gregg Wallace returns to our screens on Tuesday night for his new series, South Africa with Gregg Wallace but how much do we know about him, like how old is his wife?

The ITV show will see the MasterChef star explore the country’s most famous and best-loved landscapes and experiences.

He begins by going on a safari at the Amakhala Game Reserve in the Eastern Cape.

South Africa with Gregg Wallace will see the star explore the country

How old is Gregg Wallace?

Gregg was born in Peckham, London on October 17, 1964, makes him 56.

The presenter left school at 15 and began working as a warehouseman at Covent Garden Fruit and Veg Market.

In 2010, he opened the restaurant Wallace & Co in Putney, where he served as one of the directors.

Meanwhile, two years later, the media personality opened Gregg’s Bar & Grill in a joint venture with the Bermondsey Square Hotel.

However, in 2014, both of his restaurants reportedly folded.

Gregg left school at 15 and began working as a warehouseman at Covent Garden Fruit and Veg Market

Who is Gregg’s wife and how old is she?

Gregg met his wife Anne-Marie, who is of Italian heritage, in 2013 on Twitter. At the age of 34, she is 22 years younger than her husband.

The loved-up couple welcomed a son Sid, who is almost two years old, in 2019.

Gregg and Anne-Marie don’t give much thought to the age gap – although he did joke when Sid was born that his wife had someone closer to her age to talk to!

How did Gregg get into TV work?

Gregg was the original presenter of Saturday Kitchen from 2002 until 2003 when he was replaced.

He also hosted Veg Out for the Discovery Channel and Follow That Tomato for The Food Channel.

Meanwhile, later in 2008 and 2009, Gregg presented two editions of The Money Programme.

The show looked into the effect the financial crisis would have on people’s attitudes towards food.

Gregg joined MasterChef in 2005

Gregg has co-hosted BBC’s Eat Well for Less? since 2013 alongside Chris Bavin.

In December 2020, Gregg fronted a Channel 5 documentary called Gregg Wallace’s Magical Christmas Market.

When did the star join MasterChef?

Gregg began co-hosting BBC’s MasterChef in 2005 alongside John Torode.

He’s also starred on Celebrity MasterChef and MasterChef: The Professionals.

How old is the wife of Gregg Wallace, Anne-Marie Sterpini?

What is Gregg’s new series about?

South Africa with Gregg Wallace will see the presenter explore the country.

The six-part series sees Gregg take on a string of experiences which he finds nerve-racking.

The show sees Gregg sleep under canvas for the first time and join the reserve’s vets as they change the tracking collar on a leopard.

Gregg Wallace has lost a lot of weight

What has Gregg been up to recently?

The star recently said the coronavirus pandemic made him “fearful for overweight men” after his own weight loss.

Speaking to The Telegraph, he said: “I remember thinking, ‘Oh God, what if I was still fat? I could have been really ill.’

“I felt incredibly relieved that if I caught it I’d probably be OK. It’s made me fearful for other men.”

Gregg dropped from over 16 stone to 12 stone after a warning from his doctor.

