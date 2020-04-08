Who's still in MasterChef? Semi-finalist contestants revealed

MasterChef will soon be crowning its 2020 winner – but who's left in the competition?

Next Friday (April 17), Gregg Wallace and John Torode's eight-week search for the country's best amateur chef will come to an end.

But who still stands a chance of becoming champion?

Let's meet the seven MasterChef semi-finalists hoping to secure a place in this year's final.

David

David is hoping to win MasterChef 2020 (Credit BBC)

Age: 31

Job: Cybercrime and fraud prevention worker

From: London

In his words: "We're so close to the finals now and they're looking for effectively professional chefs. Having worked in banking for seven years, expressing very little creativity, I’ve finally found my new art, in cooking."

Sandy

MasterChef 2020 hopeful Sandy is considering a career change (Credit: BBC)

Age: 24

Job: Technology consultant

From: Reading

In her own words: "I’m currently considering a change in my career path to the culinary industry. I would love to train properly in both France and Japan. Then complete a food tour along the Silk Road starting from China for a year."

Christian

Christian is a MasterChef 2020- semi-finalist (Credit: BBC)

Age: 36

Job: Rugby player liaison officer

From: Northampton

In his words: "We know the MasterChef champion is in the kitchen with us today somewhere. It really is survival of the fittest."

Thomas

Thomas is still in MasterChef 2020 (Credit: BBC)

Age: 32

Job: Banking and international finance worker

From: London

In his words: "My love for food started after travels to Greece and Spain, experiencing the Mediterranean diet for the first time. can remember the first time trying freshly grilled fish and tzatziki right by the sea, and then I realised what food was all about."

Jasmeet

Could Jasmeet win MasterChef 2020? (Credit: BBC)

Age: 37

Job: Graphic designer

From: Slough

In his words: "Instead of treasuring particular cookbooks, I have lots of keepsake notes, saved recipes from YouTube, and bookmarked pages from lots of websites. It’s nice to be able to collate ideas from all over the place."

Beverley

MasterChef's Beverley is feeling confident (Credit: BBC)

Age: 61

Job: Hospice volunteer

From: Kent

In her words: "I think you're only as good as your last cook, to be honest with you, and I think my last cook was pretty good."

Claire

Claire is hoping to become a MasterChef 2020 finalist (Credit: BBC)

Age: 35

Job: Interior design and landscape artist

From: London

In her words: "The level of competition was so high, and I was amazed to even get through the first few rounds. I’m also my harshest critic."

The MasterChef 2020 final is on BBC One, April 17 at 7.30pm

