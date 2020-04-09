MasterChef now has its final four contestants.

In tonight's dramatic semi-final, two aspiring chefs were sent home, narrowly missing out on the chance of becoming this year's champion.

But when is the MasterChef final and what is the prize? Let's find out.

When is the MasterChef final?

The MasterChef final is on BBC One at 7.30pm next Friday (April 17).

Gregg Wallace and John Torode have spent eight long weeks putting the contestants through their paces to find the country's best amateur chef.

It's been a particularly challenging series as the contestants were all strong.

But the judges have officially found their finalists.

In a surprise twist, the judges announced that final week will be filmed in Mauritius.

What is the MatserChef 2020 prize?

The prize for MasterChef UK is the experience.

It's considered a huge achievement to win the series and will give anyone who is crowned champion a huge career boost.

Much like The Great British Bake Off.

Over in the States, if you win MasterChef US, there's a prize of $250,000.

But it's the taking part that counts, eh?

Who are the MasterChef 2020 finalists?

There are just four contestants left in the competition.

Here are Gregg and John's chosen ones...

David

David is still in MasterChef 2020 (Credit BBC)

Age: 31

Job: Cybercrime and fraud prevention worker

From: London

In his words: "We're so close to the finals now and they're looking for effectively professional chefs. Having worked in banking for seven years, expressing very little creativity, I’ve finally found my new art, in cooking."

Sandy

MasterChef 2020 hopeful Sandy is considering a career change (Credit: BBC)

Age: 24

Job: Technology consultant

From: Reading

In her own words: "I’m currently considering a change in my career path to the culinary industry. I would love to train properly in both France and Japan. Then complete a food tour along the Silk Road starting from China for a year."

Thomas

Thomas is still in MasterChef 2020 (Credit: BBC)

Age: 32

Job: Banking and international finance worker

From: London

In his words: "My love for food started after travels to Greece and Spain, experiencing the Mediterranean diet for the first time. can remember the first time trying freshly grilled fish and tzatziki right by the sea, and then I realised what food was all about."

Claire

Claire is hoping to become a MasterChef 2020 finalist (Credit: BBC)

Age: 35

Job: Interior design and landscape artist

From: London

In her words: "The level of competition was so high, and I was amazed to even get through the first few rounds. I’m also my harshest critic."

