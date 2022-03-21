Martin Lewis apologises if he ‘broke rules’ during GMB interview with MP

Martin Lewis has apologised if he ‘broke the rules’ on GMB today (March 21).

The MoneySavingExpert star replaced Richard Madeley on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Monday.

He appeared alongside co-host Susanna Reid where the presenting pair chatted about the cost of living crisis with politician Sajid Javid.

Martin is known for his expertise when it comes to keeping costs low, and he’s built a career off of his knowledge.

As a result, when chatting with Mr Javid, Martin confessed that he “took his presenting hat off” and “put his campaigning hat on”.

Martin Lewis apologised on GMB on Monday (Credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis apologises for ‘breaking the rules’ on GMB

The presenter brought up the people who are on “oxygen concentrators, dialysis machines and people with electric wheelchairs” and said they’re in “panic and shock” that their lives are “going to cut off because of these energy rises”.

He said: “Please, as Secretary of State for Health, will you champion those people and make sure we don’t disable their lives with what’s about to happen. It’s not a question. You don’t have to give me an answer, it’s not a question.”

“Actually I want to answer,” replied Sajid.

Read more: Martin Lewis ‘agonising’ health issue which made live TV ‘impossible’

“It’s a very straightforward yes. Absolutely, those are some of the most important people in our society and they’re exactly the kind of people we should do everything we can to support including from my department and the NHS.”

Martin then replied: “Thank you, and forgive me if I just broke the rules there.”

Thankfully, Susanna stepped in to assure Martin he had done nothing of the sort.

Martin Lewis felt bad about ‘putting his campaigner hat on’ (Credit: ITV / GMB)

“You are forgiven by the way,” Susanna said. “You’re allowed to have an opinion.”

A clearly relieved Martin then replied: “It was a campaigning call. I hope I didn’t break some broadcasting regulations by doing that and stepping over the line. But I do think it was important.”

Read more: This Morning host Holly Willoughby left red-faced as Martin Lewis corrects her blunder live on air

Martin also discussed the cost of living crisis earlier in the show.

“Where we are now, we are in the worst position I have seen since I started being the Money Saving Expert back in 2000 for people’s pockets,” he said.

“People will need help. Or they will have to choose between starving or freezing.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.