Martin Kemp has won over legions of fans during his career in music, TV and film.

And he hasn’t allowed anything as pernicious as a brain tumour to hold him back.

Much-loved Martin, 60, actually endured two brain tumours, discovered by doctors in 1995.

The first was taken out in a nine-hour op that left the Spandau Ballet star unable to walk and without sight in one eye.

The second tumour proved more evasive, but was eventually removed two years later.

Martin Kemp endured two brain tumours (Credit: BBC)

Martin Kemp brain tumour battle

The star, who appears on Garraway’s Good Stuff this weekend, previously hailed the role of counselling as part of his recovery.

However, ex-EastEnders fave Martin did admit in a 2016 interview he was “tricked into sessions” by wife Shirlie.

Nonetheless, amid all the tears, he regarded opening up as “one of the best things I ever did“.

Since that 2016 chat, Martin has subsequently expanded on how he hopes his experiences may have helped other in similar circumstances.

Wife Shirlie ‘tricked’ him into counselling (Credit: BBC)

‘I wanted to be an example for other people’

Speaking with Hello magazine in 2021, Martin highlighted how he became determined to be open about his former condition.

Asked about his health scare, Martin told the publication: “That was back in 1995, well and truly fixed now. But you know, I’m like everyone, I went through that and it was something I said I wanted to talk about and not shy away from to make other people feel better.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martin Kemp (@martinjkemp)

And in a heartbreaking confession, Martin also indicated it is possible to come back from feeling so low.

He suggested those suffering with similar illnesses might feel despondent or pessimistic when caught up in a battle themselves.

It was something I said I wanted to talk about and not shy away from.

However, Martin continued by saying such feelings and challenging situations can change.

He went on: “Me having those problems and coming through those, I always said I would use as an example for other people. Because when you’re in the middle of that, you think that’s the end but it doesn’t always have to be.”

Garraway’s Good Stuff airs on ITV on Saturday July 18 at 8.30am.

