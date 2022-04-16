Martin Kemp will be battling it out on The Wall Versus Celebrities with his wife Shirlie.

The Spandau Ballet star, 60, hopes to outwit the wall and win big for his chosen charity in the BBC show hosted by Danny Dyer.

Ex-EastEnders star Martin has enjoyed 34 years of marriage to Pepsi and Shirlie star, Shirlie, 59.

However he needed her more than ever when his world came crashing down in 1995 when he received a shocking diagnosis.

Martin Kemp was diagnosed with two brain tumours (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Ticking time bomb”

In devastating news, Martin was diagnosed with two brain tumours, which he referred to as a “ticking time bomb”.

Thankfully doctors were able to remove the first tumour after a nine-hour operation.

Read more: Emmerdale cast 2022 – meet the full line-up

However the ordeal had left the performer unable to walk and without the sight of one eye.

Due to its location the second tumour was more difficult to remove, but thanks to his wife Shirley’s research, Martin was successfully treated by a surgeon in London two years later.

The singer praised Shirlie for “tricking” him into counselling (Credit: Splash)

“Tricked into counselling”

Life seemed to be on the up for the star who had just bagged a juicy role in EastEnders.

However Martin said he was in denial about what he’d been through and ended up being “tricked into counselling sessions” by Shirlie.

The Pepsi and Shirley star arranged for her husband to see a “masseuse”, who was actually a counsellor.

Thankfully for Martin, the sessions worked wonders, and he praised his wife for her continued support.

Martin said the counselling sessions were ‘one of the best things he did’ (Credit: ITV)

“Crying my eyes out”

He said: “There’s a big difference between crying to someone you don’t know and telling your family about your problems,” he told The Sun.

“Once I realised the release I was getting from the sessions, you couldn’t keep me away! I sat there for six months crying my eyes out and telling all these anecdotes about my life. I realised what had been going on after a few weeks and felt so grateful to Shirlie. It was one of the best things I ever did.”

Speaking about the secret of his longstanding marriage to the former pop star, Martin said he was lucky because he met his “best friend”.

The couple are proud parents to Capital FM DJ Roman Kemp, 29 and Harley Moon, 32.

Are you a fan of Martin Kemp? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertaimentDailyFix and let us know what you think!