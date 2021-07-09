Celebrity Gogglebox star Martin Kemp has been a household name since the early ’80s but life hasn’t been smooth sailing for him.

The Spandau Ballet bass player has always been a firm favourite for families up and down the UK, but his career was almost over when he developed two brain tumours.

Martin, 59, was plunged into chaos in 1995 when he found out about the lesions in his brain – one the size of a grapefruit.

Martin Kemp leaving Global Studios after appearing on son Roman’s Capital Breakfast Show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Were Martin Kemp’s brain tumours cancer?

Martin discovered he was unwell when his wife Shirlie Holliman felt a lump at the back of his skull.

At the time the couple’s children, daughter Harley-Moon 32, and son Roman, 28, were just six years old and two years old respectively.

After undergoing tests and MRI scanning it became apparent that he was gravely ill with the tumours – one of which was in the middle of his brain.

Luckily for Martin further tests revealed the growths were benign and not cancerous – but his prognosis was still poor. He underwent a very complex surgery in an attempt to remove them, followed by radiotherapy.

Martin Kemp and wife Shirlie Kemp (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

While the procedure was successful, it didn’t come without its risks and side effects – some of which he is still living with today 26-years on.

Side Effects

Martin has previously spoken about how he developed severe dyslexia as a result of his ordeal, meaning the actor now struggles to even read a script.

He said: “It is weird, a few wires obviously need soldering. And, as anyone with dyslexia will know, it’s a struggle. Whenever I read a script, the text jumps and moves around and it means I have to take my time.

“It also stops me from reading novels. Whenever I try, my brain does not want to do it and, if it sees a novel now, it will absolutely run a mile!”

The 80s heart-throb also developed epilepsy from his operations and will have to take medication for the rest of his life.

He explained: “Having epilepsy is quite common for anyone who has a brain tumour or is recovering from one,. I still take drugs to suppress it and will have to do so for the rest of my life.”

Martin also admitted during a talk show appearance with Frank Skinner in 2002 that he has a metal plate under his skull to protect his brain. He joked that he sets off metal detectors whenever he catches a flight.

Will Martin Kemp’s brain tumours return?

While he is now as healthy as possible outside of his side effects, Martin lives with the fear that one day his tumours could return.

But he does admit the chances are the same for him as anyone.

He explained: “You have to live with it. Doctors scan me every five years to see what is going on. One of mine was so large pieces had to be left behind as they are connected to important tissue.

“But I’m told there is the same chance of anyone getting one as there is of one coming back for me.”

Martin with son Roman Kemp (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What’s Martin doing now?

The actor is currently starring on Celebrity Gogglebox alongside Roman. The duo have become a father and son TV dream team over recent years, also co-hosting their own show.

They can be seen on ITV weekend morning offering Weekend Best, which has added to their ever-growing army of fans.

Celebrity Gogglebox is on Channel 4 tonight (July 9) at 9pm.

