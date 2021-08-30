Married at First Sight UK: Where is Paul C Brunson from and who is his wife?

Paul Carrick Brunson has joined E4 show Married At First Sight UK as one of the experts.

With the new series launching today, it’s time for viewers to get to know the relationship gurus better.

Here’s everything you need to know about Paul…

Paul Carrick Brunson is one of the experts on Married At First Sight UK (Credit: E4)

Married At First Sight UK on E4: Where is Paul Carrick Brunson from?

American-born Paul is a renowned dating guru who rose to fame in the UK on Celebs Go Dating.

However, in America, he was already in the public eye having previously appeared as a co-host on Oprah Winfrey’s show, Lovetown.

He has also appeared on Good Morning America, The TODAY Show and The Wendy Williams Show.

Read more: Married At First Sight UK: When does it return as Channel 4 releases new trailer?

He is an author and entrepreneur and has written the book It’s Complicated (But It Doesn’t Have To Be): A Modern Guide To Finding And Keeping Love.

Paul has a degree in business and started his career as an analyst at an investment bank.

He starting his matchmaking firm PCB Agency in 2009.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Carrick Brunson (@paulcbrunson)

Who is Paul C Brunson’s wife?

Paul has been happily married to his wife Jill since 2000.

The pair met while studying at Old Dominion University in Virginia, USA.

“One of my first thoughts was, ‘Yup I’m going to make this my mission that to make this woman, I mean girl, (she was a girl at that time), into my girlfriend’,” Paul told Married with Kids.

“Turns out one of my friends was trying to date her, and she was trying to set me up with one of her friends. So we were trying to matchmake our friends and ended up matchmaking ourselves. Did I say it right Jill?”

Read more: Married at First Sight Australia: Jessika Power begs trolls to allow her to move on

The couple work together, which Jill previously confessed has helped their marriage stay strong.

“It allows us to spend time together where we’d otherwise be unable to,” she said.

“Paul travels a lot so when he is around, we get to have lunch dates. If we didn’t work together, chances are that may not happen as often. I think it’s helped us stay close.”

Paul and Jill share two sons, Liam and Kingston.

On his website, Paul says their “journey has been the greatest teacher in my life. The lessons have come in moments of pain and pleasure”.

Paul rose to fame on Celebs Go Dating (Credit: E4)

Meanwhile, you can meet the rest of the Married At First Sight UK cast here.

Are you excited? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.