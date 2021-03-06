Married at First Sight Australia star Jessika Power is begging for trolls to leave her alone and move on amid series six backlash.

The star says she’d been inundated with horrific online abuse.

The model and social media influencer, 28, has taken to her social media to demand a stop to the negativity.

Taking to Instagram, the Aussie beauty explains that the show first aired in Australia two years ago.

And that she is a completely different person now.

What has Jessika said about trolls?

In a lengthy post, her words include: “I understand a lot of you are watching, or have just finished watching my #mafs journey and have some very strong opinions on me but leaving nasty and offensive comments on my photos only makes you equally as horrible as the girl you’re judging from 2 years ago.”

She continued: “Let it go.

“Personal growth is a good thing and can be practiced by absolutely anybody wanting to grow or learn from past mistakes. Just because my least favourite version of me was captured on film doesn’t mean that’s who I have to remain like forever.”

She went on to say she’s learned from both rounds of MAFS Australia backlash.

How has Jessika changed since MAFS Australia?

Jessika claims to now be kinder and less judgmental.

She wrote: “I’ve made up for a lot of the pain I’ve inflicted and learnt how to be kinder and more empathetic as I grow older and mature more.”

Finally she thanked her supporters. And said she truly appreciates all the positivity from her fan base.

Indeed, dozens of her fans rushed to throw their support at the star.

One user gushed: “Everybody learns from their mistakes in life & strives to become a better person. You can do it girl.”

Meanwhile, another praised: “THIS!! Find me a single human on this planet that is perfect, nope didn’t think so.

“We all [bleep] up and we all hopefully learn from it. You go girl.”

In addition, a third user quipped: “It was a TV show!!! You made it very entertaining and I loved it probably wouldn’t have been so invested in it if you hadn’t brought the drama. So THANK YOU! I thought you were fantastic.”

Jessika stunned UK viewers of MAFS Australia in recent weeks when she swapped ‘husbands’.

She abandoned her original hubby Mike Gould for Dan Webb.

However, she is no longer with Dan, and even became friends with his original ‘wife,’ Tamara Joy.

