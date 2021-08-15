The Married at First Sight UK cast has been revealed and the line-up includes an electrician, a hunky personal trainer and a veterinary nurse.

The new series is set to air on E4 as it follows eight couples across 21 episodes.

But who are the contestants who are featuring in the programme? Meet each singleton here…

The Married at First Sight UK cast (Credit: E4)

Married at First Sight UK cast: The grooms

Adam, 26

Adam is an electrician from Doncaster and divides the majority of his time between work and the gym.

Read more: Married At First Sight UK: When does it return as Channel 4 releases new trailer?

Adam would work hard at the marriage to ensure it’s successful.

He says: “Forcing myself into the situation where I have to be with someone – I’m only going to take positives from it. Hopefully I’ll find the right one.”

Adam is one of the grooms (Credit: E4)

Ant, 28

Now Ant is the next contestant and works in Business Development. He’s from Manchester.

Ant is a social butterfly and confident and likes being the centre of attention in any room.

But he wants to get better at being honest and opening up emotionally. He’s searching for somebody who is funny, ambitious and bubbly.

Ant says: “The best that could happen is that the experts find me a match and it works out perfectly and find our happily ever after.

“The worst case is it doesn’t work out and I make some new friends and I learn a bit about myself as a person.”

Will Ant find the one? (Credit: E4)

Daniel, 27

Daniel is from Northern Ireland and works in sales.

He enjoys hiking, meditation, cold water swims and vegetarian living so he’s hoping to find someone who has the same interests.

Daniel says: “Married At First Sight UK is a big experience and quite nerve racking in many ways.

“However it is something that will allow me to shift my pattern in terms of relationships and it is a blessing to have the professional and scientific advice that will help me.”

Daniel expressed his nerves about Married at First Sight UK (Credit: E4)

Robert, 26

Robert is up next and he’s a Business Protection Specialist from Dorset.

He’s a big personality and is known to his mates as ‘Big Bob’. Robert is after someone with a big personality who loves to have a laugh.

Robert says: ” I want to have fun all the time, so I want someone who wants to go out and do things.

“Someone who is on my wavelength with how I look at life.”

Robert wants someone who’s on his wavelength (Credit: E4)

Franky, 47

Franky is a Strength and Conditioning Coach from Dubai.

He’s described as a “strong, dominant leader” who tells people “exactly what he thinks”.

Franky fought for his country for 15 years and lived as an expat for 15 years in Dubai. Now, he’s looking for his soulmate who’ll join him overseas in Dubai.

Franky says: “All my life has been about challenges. I don’t like to do the normal. If anything is normal then I find it boring.

“I’m not captured unless I’m entertained and challenged – and Married At First Sight UK is a bloody big challenge.”

Franky wants to find someone suited to him (Credit: E4)

Matt, 39

The next singleton is Matt, a charity worker from West Yorkshire.

Matt quit his corporate career and focused on the cancer charity sector after his dad got diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2004.

After a messy breakup, Matt wants to find someone to grow old with.

He says: “The reason I’ve come onto the show is because I’m really wanting to meet that special person that I can start building a life with and have a family. I’m really excited.”

Matt is looking at having a family (Credit: E4)

Jordon, 27

Jordon is a personal trainer from Cardiff and is described as a “gentle and very positive soul”.

He was raised on the traditions and values of his grandmother, and would love to find someone to bring home to meet her.

Jordon says: “My happily ever after would be to learn stuff about myself that I didn’t know before.

“I want to become stronger as a person and to obviously walk away with a partner and with some new friends.”

Jordon wants someone to walk away from the show with (Credit: E4)

Luke, 36

Next we have Luke, a care home manager and fireman also from Cardiff.

Luke is described as someone who has a respectable job, the house, he’s a perfect gentleman, and he’s a certified fire-fighter.

Luke says: “I already have more in common with this person than I would do meeting them on dating apps or in the pub.

“Because they’ve done the same thing, they must be in a similar circumstance to me.”

Will Luke find his soulmate? (Credit: E4)

Joshua, 26

Joshua is from West London and works in insurance.

He’s looking for someone who can understand him but also “put him in his place sometimes”.

Joshua says: “I think marriage has always been on my cards, but I could never see myself getting on one knee, so this is a fast track!

“Sometimes I need to be kicked into the deep end so for me this is the start of a new chapter.”

Joshua said this is the start of a new chapter for him (Credit: E4)

Married at First Sight UK cast: The Brides

Megan, 26

First up for the Brides is Megan, a wellness coach from Stoke.

Megan is looking for a partner who is kind and polite as well as creative, ambitious and confident.

She says: “My dating history is horrendous, I have terrible taste. Of course, it is a good option to get someone to do it for me.

“It just felt like an opportunity I couldn’t miss. Each step of the way has felt more and more right.”

Megan didn’t want to miss this opportunity (Credit: E4)

Amy, 34

Next up is Amy, a sport journalist from Cornwall.

Amy wants Married at First Sight to be an opportunity for her to try and let down her guard.

In addition, she wants to learn what love is.

She says: “With Married At First Sight UK, either I’m going to find the love of my life or I’m going to learn a really big lesson from it, which might lead me to the love of my life.”

Amy wants to learn what love is (Credit: E4)

Marilyse, 37

Marilyse is a personal trainer from Yorkshire and describes herself as strong, switched on and very positive.

Her perfect man would be strong minded and strong-willed and she’s looking for a best friend and soulmate.

She says: “I would love to go through to the experiment to the very end and still be with the guy.

“That is what I want to happen and what I expect to happen. I will be a bit disappointed if it doesn’t happen, but we’ll have to wait and see.”

Marilyse wants a strong minded man (Credit: E4)

Nikita, 26

Next we have Nikita who is from County Durham and works in sales.

She is described as emotionally charged, stubborn and someone who wears her heart on her sleeve.

And she’s already planned her wedding and chose her children’s names!

Nikita says: “Ideally, we all want our Prince Charming who we are going to be with until the day we die.

“I just think that if I meet someone who blows me away and we’re on the same wavelength and have proper banter it will be great.”

Nikita is someone who wears her heart on her sleeve (Credit: E4)

Morag, 31

Morag is a veterinary nurse from Essex and she’s looking for a man who is ready to embrace her big laugh.

The star sadly lost her dad recently after he fell ill.

Now, she’s searching for someone that wants to begin a committed relationship.

Morag says: “I want the experts to help because I’ve got high expectations of myself and what I want from my partner. I want them to help me open up and let someone in.”

Morag wants to find love (Credit: E4)

Alexis, 28

Alexis is a model from London who wants “an ambitious, well-educated, well spoken, family orientated husband”.

She also “wants a best friend kind of relationship as she’s never had that before”.

Alexis says: “I’ve applied to this to find the good guy, to find someone genuine and someone who wants commitment.

“I give my all and I’m very supportive. I’m looking for someone on my wavelength and I want someone who is going to take the reins a little bit.”

Alexis wants a “best friend kind of relationship” (Credit: E4)

Tayah, 25

Finally, we have Tayah, an estate agent from Welwyn Garden City.

She wants to find someone who takes care of themselves and will look good standing next to her.

Tayah says: “My happy ever after would be that I’ve always wanted to get married and wanted kids. I’ve always wanted to be a young mum.

“My end goal is to have that family and have that family unit. So that would be an ideal situation to come from this.”

Tayah’s end goal is to have a family unit (Credit: E4)

Married at First Sight UK is coming very soon to E4.

Are you excited? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.