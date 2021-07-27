Married At First Sight UK is back for another series of crazy matchmaking – but when does the Channel 4 show return?

The Australian version of the reality series proved to be a huge hit with viewers across the globe.

And it appears the upcoming UK edition is likely to be just as dramatic.

Married At First Sight UK will be back on screens this year (Credit: Channel 4)

Married At First Sight UK: When does the Channel 4 show return?

Channel 4 dropped the highly anticipated trailer for the show’s sixth series this week.

The trailer pokes fun at the hilarious discoveries the contestants may find out about their partners after getting married.

Taking place in a church, a vicar asks: “Do you take this complete stranger, who won’t be so attractive when you find out why she’s been single for five years, to be your wife?”

Read more: Married at First Sight Australia season 7 UK air date: Season 6 reject is back for the new run!

Turning to the bride, he adds: “Do you promise to cherish him even though he believes the world is flat?”

At the end of the 40-second clip, it says that the upcoming series will be “coming soon”.

However, Channel 4 are yet to release an official start date.

The upcoming series is set to take place on E4 (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is taking part in the series?

Channel 4 have also remaining tight-lipped on its contestants this year.

However, the reality show will feature relationship experts Paul Brunson and Melanie Schilling.

Channel 4 revealed: “Over 20 episodes, this new version of Married at First Sight UK takes inspiration from the hugely successful Australian version that gripped British viewers earlier this year.

The new UK series will be a bigger, more dramatic take on the format

“The new UK series will be a bigger, more dramatic take on the format, following a fresh batch of singles as they search for love and a happy-ever-after with complete strangers.

“The series features relationship experts Paul C. Brunson, Melanie Schilling and Sex and Relationship expert Charlene Douglas.”

Paul previously appeared on E4 dating show Celebs Go Dating, before quitting in February.

Will the UK version live up to the highly popular Aussie edition? (Credit: E4)

Married At First Sight UK: Are any of the former couples still together?

While the unconventional UK show aims to form long-lasting marriages, its overall success rate isn’t great.

Over the course of five seasons, zero contestants have actually remained together.

However, the Aussie version has proved to be slightly more successful.

Season six stars, Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli, decided to stay together after their final vows.

Read more: Married at First Sight Australia: Jessika Power begs trolls to allow her to move on

The loved up pair are still going strong.

Meanwhile, Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant also hit it off on the reality series.

The pair have since welcomed adorable baby son Oliver.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.