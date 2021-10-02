Married At First Sight UK viewers have shared their concerns over Adam and Tayah’s whirlwind romance.

The pair took their relationship to the next level last night (October 1), as Adam proposed during the show’s finale episode.

However, some fans were left questioning whether it is too soon.

Married At First Sight UK think Tayah and Adam are moving ‘too fast’ (Credit: E4)

Married At First Sight UK: Adam proposes to Tayah

The couple instantly connected after meeting for the first time on the E4 reality series.

But as the experiment drew to a close, Adam admitted that “something was missing”.

During their vow renewal, he said: “Recently I started to feel something was missing.

“It’s been eating away at me and I didn’t know the right time to bring it up. That moment is today.”

Adam, 26, got down on one knee and asked: “Tayah will you marry me?”

Tayah, 25, then broke down in tears, saying: “You being serious? You know I will.”

Following last night’s emotional episode, the couple also took to social media to share their excitement.

Tayah posted a series of photos of herself and Adam from the day.

The reality star penned: “I CAN FINALLY SCREAM FROM THE ROOFTOPS THAT WE’RE ENGAGED!!!!

“I can’t put into words how happy and how at peace I am with my life, I really have hit the jackpot with Adam. He brings out the absolute best in me and is my biggest supporter.

“I am so excited to start our crazy adventure together as a TEAM. I love you forever my fiancé @adamaveling.”

In addition, Adam added: “I have been waiting for this moment for what feels like so long! @tayahvictoria I love this woman with all my heart.”

Adam proposed to Tayah during the show’s finale (Credit: E4)

MAFS UK fans react to Adam’s shock proposal

Despite their gushing posts, some viewers still aren’t convinced by the couple.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Outwardly, something seems a bit off about Adam and Tayah. It does feel like it’s too fast and the whole wanting to change his whole apartment thing didn’t sit well with me, neither did the talk about children within a year.

“Still, if they’re happy, more power to them. #MAFSUK.”

Tayah and Adam are 100% moving too fast.

A second agreed: “I wish them well but Adam has moved way too fast, especially as he’s still quite young and has never had a girlfriend before. #MAFSUK.”

A third claimed: “Tayah and Adam are 100% moving too fast. And now she’s not confident in his feelings. That’s a concern.

“I think it’s another case of working on fixing the issues arisen from your past pain before moving into something new and potentially triggering #MAFSUK.”

A fourth warned: “Tayah’s mum telling her she’s being impulsive is very necessary! Tayah needs to slow down, they’re truly moving extremely fast.

“Tayah is 100% in but Adam isn’t in it the same amount babe, but as I said don’t kick people when they’re down. I hope Tayah uses this as a lesson #MAFSUK.”

However, others were left in tears over the romantic proposal.

One added: “I am CRYING watching #MAFSUK. Adam and Tayah are exactly what a relationship should be. I can’t wait to find that.”

A second tweeted: “I need some kind of Adam & Tayah spin off @E4Tweets.”

