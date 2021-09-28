Married At First Sight UK couple Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling are one of the strongest couples on the E4 reality series.

The pair instantly connected on their wedding day, before quickly going to confess their love for one another on their honeymoon.

But are they even still together? And are they having a baby?

Married At First Sight UK couple Tayah and Adam instantly connected on their wedding day (Credit: E4)

Married At First Sight UK: Are Tayah and Adam together?

Many of this year’s couples have kept their relationships under wraps since leaving the show.

However, fans are convinced Tayah and Adam are still together.

Over the course of the series, the pair have shared various photos of each other on social media.

Meanwhile, Tayah recently hinted that she’s very much still married to Adam.

The clue came after she replied to a fan on Instagram, saying: “He’s a good bloke x.”

But while Tayah didn’t give much away in the comment, fans took the message as a major clue.

The couple hit a slight rocky patch during their homestays (Credit: E4)

However, it hasn’t been completely smooth sailing for the couple.

During the homestays, Tayah didn’t appreciate Adam’s interior skills and criticised his furniture.

She even went as far as saying she “detested” his light up coffee table.

Are the MAFS UK couple having a baby?

Viewers are also convinced that Tayah and Adam are already having a baby together.

Speculation grew following last night’s teaser clip, which saw Tayah announcing that the pair were “expecting.”

She made the statement during the show’s final dinner.

While it’s unclear what she was referring to, Matt Jameson appeared shocked over the news.

Furthermore, a fan tweeted: “Hang on, Tayah is pregnant??”

A second speculated: “Don’t tell me Tayah is pregnant?! #MAFSUK.”

“WAAAAAIT IS TAYAH PREGNANT!!?? #MAFSUK,” a third added, while a fourth said: “Tayah cannot be pregnant that quick!!!!!”

However, the stunning brunette recently hit out at pregnancy rumours online.

It came after fans commented on a recent Instagram snap of Tayah wearing a tight fitted dress.

Is Tayah pregnant already???

Hitting back at ‘bump’ remarks, the star said: “It’s called being a female and having a slight bump on your stomach WHICH IS NORMAL.

“This is such a damaging comment, I’m a thin person as well so you really need to check yourself before you comment such damaging things to young women.”

Married At First Sight UK: What happened last night?

During last night’s episode, Tayah and Adam headed off on a helicopter for their final date.

The romantic moment also marked the couple’s last week in the experiment.

But will their relationship take off after the show? We guess only time will tell…

Married at First Sight UK airs Monday – Thursday nights at 9pm on E4. Catch up on the series so far on All 4.

