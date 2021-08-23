Married At First Sight UK 2021: How the format shake-up changes things

Married at First Sight UK is finally gearing up to return to TV screens.

The new series, which will have some major format changes, will begin on Monday, August 30 on E4.

But just what exactly is changing, and are viewers going to be happy?

Fans have been desperate to know when Married at First Sight UK is on – and now we know! (Credit: E4)

When is Married at First Sight UK on E4? What changes have been made?

Previously, the Channel 4 show followed couples who got legally married without ever having met.

Viewers would then follow their journey as they embarked on their honeymoon and moving in together.

However, this year, the broadcaster has decided to spice things up.

The show will now be following the format of the wildly successful Australian version.

Couples will still be matched up by experts and never meeting before saying “I do”.

However, unlike in other seasons, this time around the couples will not be getting legally married.

Instead, they will have a lifetime commitment ceremony that is led by a wedding celebrant.

Another big change is that this year’s Brit couples will meet up every week to have a dinner party.

But wait, that’s not all…

After every dinner party, viewers will watch as the couples decide whether to stay together or break up during a mini-commitment ceremony.

This year’s new series will have 21 episodes in total, with each being 90 minutes long. Oh, and this time it’s going to be on E4!

And don’t worry, there’s not long to wait.

Married At First Sight UK will begin on Monday, August 30 on E4 at 9pm.

Mel is joining from Married At First Sight Australia (Credit: E4)

Who are the new experts?

Paul C Brunsun, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas will be guiding this year’s couples through their marriages.

Fans of Celebs Go Dating will recognise Paul as one of the experts on the show.

Mel, 49, is joining the show from the Australian version of the smash-hit franchise. She’s been on the Aussie version since 2016.

She’s no stranger to controversy and was the subject of a petition to have her removed from the Australian version after she called out one of the male contestants on their use of language.

Finally, Charlene is a sex therapist who is currently based in London.

“I’m thrilled to be refreshing one of the portfolio’s most popular brands for E4, bringing extra scale and ambition to what is already one of the most audacious and provocative experiments on television, and delivering what we hope will be the most exciting series yet,” said E4’commissioning editor, Lee McMurray.

Meanwhile, you can meet the rest of the Married At First Sight UK cast here.

