Married At First Sight Australia season 7: Who joined the cast and what to expect?

Married At First Sight Australia season 6 recently aired on E4 – but who took part in season 7?

The sixth season of the hit reality series, which first aired in Australia in 2019, saw a panel of experts match up 12 couples who have never met.

And the latest series is just as dramatic. Here’s what to expect…

Elizabeth returns to Married At First Sight Australia (Credit: YouTube)

Married At First Sight Australia season 7: Meet the cast

Elizabeth Sobinoff and Seb Guilhaus

Yes, Elizabeth returned for the show’s season seven.

After her marriage to Sam Ball ended in heartbreak in series six, the reality star was asked to return by producers.

However, this time round, Elizabeth was matched with former AFL star Seb Guilhaus.

Despite hitting it off on the show, their relationship sadly didn’t last and the pair called it quits this year.

Elizabeth Sobinoff and Seb Guilhaus (Credit: YouTube)

Amanda Micallef and Tash Herz

Amanda Micallef and Tash Herz appeared as the show’s first ever lesbian couple.

Despite starting off well, the Melbourne-based strength coach and Adelaide-based bartender admitted there wasn’t a spark.

Following the show, they decided to split.

However, it wasn’t without some drama as Amanda accused Tash of dating someone else.

Amanda Micallef and Tash Herz (Credit: YouTube)

David Cannon and Hayley Vernon

Truck driver David Cannon was paired with Hayley Vernon on the show’s seventh season.

Things turned sour between the married pair after finance worker Hayley kissed co-star Michael Goonan.

A betrayed David went on to scrub the toilet using Hayley’s toothbrush.

It all ended after the experts stepped in and asked the couple to leave.

David Cannon and Hayley Vernon (Credit: YouTube)

Married At First Sight Australia season 7: Connie Crayden and Jonethen Musulin

During the series, Connie Crayden and Jonethen Musulin were also hit by cheating rumours.

Connie accused her husband for secretly hooking up with fellow bride KC Osborne.

And it didn’t get any better from there!

Connie Crayden and Jonethen Musulin (Credit: YouTube/TODAY)

Vanessa Romito and Chris Nicholls

Meanwhile, Vanessa Romito and Chris Nicholls failed to go the distance.

After a series of rows, the pair called time on their marriage and Vanessa left.

She later revealed she knew that the father-of-two wasn’t for her on their wedding day.

Josh Pihlak and Cathy Evans

Josh Pihlak and Cathy Evans also joined the show’s line up.

The couple appeared to be going strong until Cathy vanished one night after the commitment ceremony.

Sadly, the two failed to make it work.

Josh Pihlak and Cathy Evans (Credit: YouTube/TODAY)

Aleks Markovic and Ivan Sarakula

Meanwhile, Aleks Markovic and Ivan Sarakula were perfectly matched on the show.

In fact, Aleks even went on to call her hubby the “the male version” of herself.

But it didn’t take long for the pair to admit they were “better off as friends”.

They split in February last year.

Aleks Markovic and Ivan Sarakula (Credit: YouTube/TODAY)

Married At First Sight Australia season 7: KC Osborne and Drew Brauer

Furthermore, KC Osborne and Drew Brauer were matched.

During the series, the pair worked well and decided to give it a go once the series ended.

The couple sadly went their separate ways after filming their final vows.

KC Osborne and Drew Brauer (Credit: YouTube/YouTube)

Mishel Karen and Steve Burley

Meanwhile, Mishel Karen and Steve Burley’s appeared rocky from the start.

The pair decided to live separately throughout the duration of the series, with Steve later being dumped by Mishel on the street.

Apparently Steve’s lack of affection took its toll.

Mishel Karen and Steve Burley’s appeared rocky from the start (Credit: YouTube)

Stacey Hampton and Michael Goonan

Stacey Hampton and Michael Goonan weren’t exactly a match made in heaven.

During the the series, Stacey was accused of cheating with co-star Mikey Pembroke.

When asked if she would reunite with Michael, Stacey later said: “I would rather swallow acid and die.”

Stacey was accused of cheating with co-star Mikey Pembroke (Credit: YouTube)

