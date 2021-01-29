Married At First Sight Australia: Cyrell outburst has viewers disagreeing over who’s to blame

Married at First Sight Australia viewers were blown away by a row between Cyrell Paule and Nic Jovanovic last night (January 28).

The pair clashed on the show after a rumour emerged that Nic had been touching fellow contestant Jessika Power’s leg during a dinner party.

But where did the rumour start?

Cyrell snapped at Nic (Credit: E4)

What happened between Nic and Jess on Married At First Sight?

“According to Jess, I was rubbing her legs up under the dining table at a dinner party, and I was like, ‘This is news to me,'” said Nic.

“I don’t understand why these rumours come out.”

A clearly unhappy Cyrell said: “There’s just so much drama going on, we’ve got so much on our plate without these rumours.

“We’ve got plenty to deal with, we don’t need this extra stupid rumours popping up that aren’t true.”

However, tensions quickly began to spiral. It’s reality TV after all…

Cyrell went on a rampage (Credit: E4)

“You just don’t have my back,” she yelled. “Don’t ever sit there and say you’ve got my back. You’ve never had my back!”

But Nic wasn’t the only one to feel the force of Cyrell’s wrath.

Martha Kalifatidis then became Cyrell’s next target after Nic suggested she was responsible for spreading the rumour.

Storming into Martha’s hotel room, Cyrell yelled: “I think you sh*t stir, I think you b*tch around people’s backs.”

A producer then intervened to hold Cyrell back.

When she was asked to leave, Cyrell smashed a bowl in protest on her way out.

After she calmed herself down, she returned to Martha’s room to apologise for “grabbing” her and breaking the bowl.

Viewers were divided by Cyrell’s outburst (Credit: E4)

Whose side were Married At First Sight viewers on?

Viewers had a lot to say about the incident.

Many suggested that both Jess and Cyrell were “out of order”.

“Okay, I would not be surprised if Martha and Jess were trying to wind Cyrell up to try to get rid of her. Both snakes!” said one fan.

A second tweeted: “Looks like I was right about Martha and Jess. Bullies! Mean girls! #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia”.

Some even went as far as to suggested that Cyrell is a “bunny boiler”.

One viewer tweeted: “If Nic stays with Cyrell after her psycho outburst on #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia last night he needs to lock away the knife drawer and sleep with one eye open. #BunnyBoiler”

While a second tweeted: “I can’t see why people are against Martha not accepting Cyrell‘s fake apology. ‘Sorry’ one minute – flies into a complete rage the next second. Unacceptable! #bunnyboiler #marriedatfirstsightaustralia.”

