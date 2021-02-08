Married At First Sight Australia is back tonight and we are desperate to know what happened with love rat Dan and Tamara.

In episode 26, series six, the grooms travel with their brides to see their hometowns.

Here they take on the daunting step of meeting their friends and family.

This includes late arrivals Dan Webb and Tamara Joy.

But where are Dan and Tam now? Are they still together? And what are their jobs in real life?

Read on to find out what happened to this attractive couple…

*WARNING MAFS Australia SPOILERS ahead!

When did Dan and Tamara join MAFS Australia?

Dan and Tam are latecomers in series six of Married at First Sight Australia. They joined the show on episode four.

They joined after the whirlwind of several couples exiting the show.

This included Ines Basic and Branson Norrish. As well as Elizabeth Sobinoff and Sam Ball.

Dan and Tam on their ‘wedding’ day (Credit: E4)

What happened To Dan and Tam on MAFS?

Dan and Tam sadly were not a match. The couple appeared to hit if off physically at first.

However, Dan soon proved to have a wondering eye, and set his eyes on another man’s ‘wife’ – Jessika Power.

But unbeknownst to poor Tam at first, she went ahead and invited him to her hometown for episode 26.

While there he chose to have a secret phone call with Jessika.

Dan re-coupled with Jessika (Credit: E4)

But after later hitting it off with Tam on her home turf – he wonders if his secret ‘thing’ with Jessika is actually worth it.

However, ultimately in a later episode Jessika goes on to expose her ‘affair’ with Dan.

She reveals to her ‘husband’, Mick Gould, in a commitment ceremony that she really has feelings for Dan.

After crisis talks, she is then rematched with Dan. Leaving Tam off the show and alone.

Did Dan and Jessika stay together?

The couple dated off the show for several months. However, before 2019 was up, they’d split up.

Apparently previously unseen footage of Jessika flirting with fellow contestant Nic Jovanović was the final straw for Dan.

Speaking to Yahoo Australia, he declared: “We are not together! There is no way I am going to be dating that girl after the rumours. I’m glad I finished it, it’s done.”

Are Tam and Jessika friends now?

It seems that Tam and Jessika were able to put their difference aside – and actually become mates.

They even enjoyed a luxurious girls trip to Bali together in August 2019.

On Tam’s official Instagram account she wrote: “@tamara__joy and I having far too much fun on this beautiful island crazy how after a year full of bull*** media and poor choice in men can bring a sisterhood together #mafs #bali @ba.zic bikinis.”

What does Dan Webb do as a real life job?

Dan is a former rugby player. It is unknown what his current job is. However, he has been embroiled in a legal matter accusing him of being involved in an elaborate telemarketing scam.

What is Tamara Joy’s job off MAFS Australia?

Tamara Joy is a professional Instagram influencer and an Australian socialite. Since appearing on MAFS Australia she had undergone rhinoplasty.

Prior to the show she worked as an administrator.

She regularly promotes cosmetic products and clinics on her official Instagram account.

How can I watch MAFS Australia in the UK?

Married at First Sight Australia is on Mondays at 7.30pm on E4.

Alternatively you can stream past episodes and entire seasons on the All4 app.

