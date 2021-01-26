What to watch after you’ve binged Married at First Sight Australia series six

Do you feel a giant void in your life now that you’ve finished the sixth series of Married At First Sight Australia?

Lucky for you we’re at hand to recommend the best next series of MAFS Australia to stream.

As well as a few other highly bingeable reality dating shows…

What are the best series of MAFS Australia?

Series six of Married At First Australia is undoubtedly one of the better ones.

Who can forget ‘devil bride’ Ines Basic? Or Sam Ball’s failure to show up to the reunion? Or his shocking messages exposed about poor Lizzy?

But fortunately there are several other equally – if not better – Aussie MAFS series very much worth the watch.

Ines Basic is one of the best MAFS Australia’s contestants to date (Credit: E4)

Consider series five. If you haven’t watched it already, series six predecessor is quite frankly awesome.

This series witnesses several accusations of contestants cheating and swapping spouses.

Read more: Charlotte Dawson gives birth to baby girl

There’s plenty of drama and even a millionaire contestant on this one – as well as some major revelations towards the end.

Season 3 is another one worth watching, particularly because they diversify it a bit with the show’s first ever same sex couple.



What shows are like Married at First Sight Australia?

If you’re a fan of MAFS Australia we suggest you give the American and British versions of the shows a go.

Read more: Network Rail invite Harvey Price to make a rail announcement

Or if you’re looking for something similar but with a different format – we advise trying any of the following reality shows..

Love Is Blind

Love Is Blind aired on Netflix last year and was an instant hit. This unique dating show has contestants pick one another based on conversation only.

They are separated by a wall at all times, and must choose their partner based on their personality over looks. Once outside of their pods they then must navigate their relationship in real life – and with their eyes wide open.

Love Is Blind features real weddings and break-ups! (Credit: Netflix)

90 Day Fiancé

90 Day Fiancé is a huge hit stateside and is shown on TLC UK. This series follows Americans as they fall in love with partners abroad.

Once they bring their partners across to America, they have 90 days to marry them under a K-1 Visa. Much hilarity, awkwardness and often downright weirdness typically ensues. And it has proven so popular, it has spawned an entire 90 Day Universe, with about a dozen spin-offs.

90 Day Fiancé is guilty pleasure television at its finest (Credit: TLC)

The Circle

The Circle on Netflix is not exactly a dating show – but it definitely involves a lot of flirting. Contestants are placed in separate rooms within a house – but can only contact one another through a social media profile app. They then compete by ‘rating’ one another and the lowest ranking contestant risks being ‘blocked’.

The contestants proceed to flirty, make friends and even completely lie and backstab for the chance to win $100,000 ($72,850). It has been described as ‘Big Brother meets Catfish’ and it is one of those shows you just can’t look away from.

The Circle blurs the lines between reality and catfishing (Credit: Netflix)

Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion

Celebs Go Dating is back on E4 but this time it has a unique twist. Due to social distancing, the contestants must all live in a mansion together.

So this new series is really as much about the contestants friendships as the predictably awkward dates they embark on. And the line-up is a quirky mix this year – there’s several reality stars, a soap star and even Gary Lineker’s brother.

The Celebs Go Dating is one of many shows like Married at First Sight Australia (Credit: Channel 4)

Have you watched any of these? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.