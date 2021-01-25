Married At First Sight Australia viewers have turned on Matthew Bennett after he dumped co-star Lauren Huntriss.

The reality star was just 29 when the programme first aired in 2019 and he lost his virginity to Lauren.

However, the couple soon split, after she overheard Matthew saying he wasn’t attracted to her during a dinner party.

What did Married At First Sight Australia fans say?

And viewers were quick to call out Matt for completely “discarding” Lauren.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Matt is making no sense, you slept with Loz and are now not a virgin then you’ve discarded her.”

How could Matthew announce to the whole world he is not attracted her without raising it with her first – he truly is a selfish, egocentric big baby

Another added: “Genuinely upset about Lauren and Matt here. I get why she picked leave she was hurting. But I feel like Matt gave up when there was so much more potential to grow.”

A third wrote: “Matt went from virgin to [bleep] boy real quick.”

In addition, a fourth said: “Lauren isn’t taking it well. Put on your big girl boots hun… you need a guy who’s HONEST. Every women does! #MAFSAustralia.”

A fifth commented: “I feel devastated for Lauren – how could Matthew announce to the whole world he is not attracted her without raising it with her first #MAFSAU – he truly is a selfish, egocentric big baby.”

What happened between Matt and Lauren?

Matthew was a shy virgin when he first joined the show at the age of 29.

He partnered with adventurous bride Lauren and they initially found a spark.

However, their relationship wasn’t meant to be.

Speaking to New Idea, a show insider claimed that their first time in bed was “awkward”.

At the time, the source spilled: “Their first time together was actually more awkward than romantic.

“When it comes to the bedroom, she is really adventurous and open to anything, even threesomes and intimacy with the same sex.

“She’s looking for a manly man, and unfortunately Matt’s lack of experience didn’t meet her expectations.”

Meanwhile, Matthew has since moved on with new girlfriend Annabel.

Their relationship came about just weeks after he split with Lauren.

Only recently, the pair celebrated two years together.

The reality star told The Sun: “I know I would not be where I am today were it not for her.

“For the very first time in my life I’m excited for what the future holds.”

Married At First Sight Australia series six is available to stream on All 4.

