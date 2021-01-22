Married At First Sight Australia: Nic Jovanovic kept second cancer diagnosis secret during filming

Married At First Sight Australia star Nic Jovanovic has revealed the reason he kept his second cancer diagnosis a secret during filming.

The reality star, who filmed the E4 series in 2019, was previously given the all-clear before being hit with a second diagnosis.

However, Nic, 28, bravely carried on with the show and decided not to tell his wife Cyrell Paule.

Married At First Sight Australia star Nic Jovanovic has opened up on his cancer diagnosis (Credit: YouTube)

What did Nic Jovanovic say?

Just days after wrapping up on the series, Nic underwent chemotherapy and had a testes removed.

Looking back on the heartbreaking news, the reality star called it a “huge blow” at the time.

I didn’t want anyone to stress about me and what I was about to go through

Nic told The Sun: “It was such a huge blow for me when I found out I had been diagnosed with testicular cancer for a second time.

“It was a weird feeling, knowing that in the next few days I was going in for surgery to finally beat it.”

In addition, Nic shared: “I decided not to bring it up to anyone on the show and didn’t want to discuss it with any of the guys at the dinner party. I didn’t want anyone to stress about me and what I was about to go through.”

Nic was first diagnosed with cancer at the age of 24.

At the time, he underwent surgery to have the lump removed from behind his stomach.

Thankfully, Nic revealed his “health is great now”.

Nic kept the news a secret from wife Cyrell Paule (Credit: YouTube)

What else is happening on Married At First Sight Australia?

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Nic’s co-star Ines Basic opened up on her pricey face transformation.

The controversial star, who was paired with Bronson Norrish, spent a whopping £25,000 in a bid to transform her face.

As well as treating herself to veneers, Ines has also underwent lip filler and Botox.

Both Nic and Ines are no longer dating their TV matches.

