Mark Labbett on Beat The Chasers is one of the most recognisable television personalities in the UK but is he single or married?

Nicknamed The Beast, 54-year-old Mark has been one of the Chasers since 2009.

But 2020 saw huge huge personal transformations both pyhsically and emotionally.

So where is Mark in his life now after his marriage split?

Mark has had an eventful year (Credit: ITV)

Is Mark Labbett on Beat The Chasers still single after splitting from his wife?

In August 2020, Mark announced that he and second wife Katie had split.

The couple – with a 27-year age gap between them – had an open marriage.

But when Katie fell for another man, Mark decided it was time to end it.

Read more: Beat The Chasers: Mark Labbett describes the Chasers as ‘producers’ puppets’ after viewer complaint

He told The Sun: “There was never any deceit on Katie’s part but it’s got to the point now where I realise it is better for us to go our separate ways and remain friendly.”

It’s currently thought that Mark is still single, and was at one point rumoured to be appearing on Celebs Go Dating.

Mark and Katie in happier times (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Was Mark married to his cousin?

Mark and Katie married at Arundel Castle in 2013 after meeting via Facebook.

Mark and Katie are second cousins.

They split in 2019 due to Mark’s work and touring commitments with The Chase, but reconciled for the sake of their young son, Lawrence.

Mark has lost five stone (Credit: ITV)

How much weight did Mark lose?

Mark was diagnosed as a diabetic in 2016 and proceeded to lose an incredible five stone.

Last year he appeared on Loose Women, where he explained how he did it.

“I was 27 stone when I was diagnosed with diabetes in 2016,” he said.

Read more: Mark Labbett weight loss: The Chase star drops five stone after being hit with coronavirus

“I was 23 stone at my last check-up in March. Hopefully, when I get the next check-up in a month or two, I’ll be a bit lighter than that.

“The major one is eating a bit more sensibly. I’m doing more exercise these days.”

He added: “I’m still eating very well – I’m just cutting out sugar because of the Type 2 diabetes.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.