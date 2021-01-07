Beat The Chasers star Mark Labbett took to Twitter and described himself and his fellow Chasers as “producers’ puppets” after a complaint from a viewer.

The exchange came after last night’s show (January 7), which saw contestant Lianne given some very uncharitable offers.

Liane was shocked at the offer (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Beat The Chasers last night?

Lianne from London was offered £30,000 for 50 seconds on the clock, which drew gasps from shocked viewers.

The contestant also couldn’t quite believe it.

Even host Bradley Walsh tried to rationalise the offer, by saying: “I’ve got it in my head now that they think you’re a sneaky player…”

However, viewers didn’t see it that way and took to Twitter to question the offer.

Agree with you. We are the puppets of the producers in this matter 🙁 — Mark Labbett (@MarkLabbett) January 6, 2021

What did Mark Labbett say about the show?

One viewer asked: “Why did Lianne get such bad offers? Makes the show very unfair! @MarkLabbett @paulsinha.”

Tagging both Mark and fellow Chaser Paul Sinha, the viewer was surprised when The Beast himself replied.

He said: “Agree with you.

We are the puppets of the producers in this matter.

The original tweeter then said: “Mark, I think to make it fair times should be standardised for all contestants, but obviously producers need that excitement.

“Does get more and more obvious though, felt sorry for her.”

The show pulled in huge audience figures (Credit: ITV)

Pulling in huge audiences

Despite the admission, Mark took to Twitter to tell fans that the show had attracted its highest-ever viewing figures.

On Tuesday (January 5) he said: “Massive viewing figures for daytime telly last night. The Chase 5.05 million (record), Tipping Point 3.25, Pointless 3.02.

“These are viewing averages.”

Alluding to the new lockdown Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced, he added: “Wish it was under different circumstances.”

