Mark Labbett from The Chase celebrated today as the ITV quiz show pulled in its all-time highest viewing figures.

The Beast took to Twitter to rave about the milestone, which he said had set a new record, for an episode that saw him crushed by a team of three.

Mark told his followers that the late afternoon quiz shows all got “massive” viewing figures on Monday (January 4).

Mark Labbett is one of six quizzers on The Chase (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What did Mark from The Chase say about the viewing figures?

He tweeted: “Massive viewing figures for daytime telly last night. The Chase 5.05 million (record), Tipping Point 3.25, Pointless 3.02.”

The Beast added in a separate tweet: “These are viewing averages.”

He continued with a sad face emoji, appearing to reference England’s new national lockdown, which Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed last night: “Wish it was under different circumstances.”

Massive viewing figures for daytime telly last night:

The Chase 5.05 million (record)

Tipping Point 3.25

Pointless 3.02 — Mark Labbett (@MarkLabbett) January 5, 2021

How did The Chase fans respond?

In the comments, one fan feared repeats of The Chase airing again, as they did throughout the first lockdown last year.

They replied: “Are you going to switch back to repeats again like for the lockdown in March?”

Massive viewing figures for daytime telly last night… wish it was under different circumstances.

Someone else quipped: “Well. There’s not a lot else to do is there.”

A third responded: “The Chase is the greatest.”

In yesterday’s episode of The Chase, three members of the team got to the final round against Mark.

They played for a prize pot of £75k – and ended up winning!

The Beast is also on screens at the moment for series two of Beat The Chasers (Credit: ITV)

Mark also said he believed spin-off series Beat The Chasers had performed well, as he told his followers: “Beat The Chasers was 4.28 I believe.”

Beat The Chasers continued last night and provided plenty of drama, with contestants who appeared formiddable walking away with nothing and some taking viewers completely by surprise.

One was a regular quizzer who the chasers all recognised from past events, as well as TV shows like Only Connect and Weakest Link.

However, despite her broad knowledge she went home empty handed.

Beat The Chasers contestant Emma was a West End star (Credit: ITV)

Surprise wins and Paul Sinha’s clash with Emma

Another, accountant Kat, had zero confidence as she stepped up to face the team – but ended up walking away with a whopping £50k.

Her win came when Mark Labbett made a disastrous blunder that cost his team precious seconds on the clock.

Elsewhere in the second episode of the series, Paul Sinha clashed with a contestant called Emma in a cringe-worthy moment.

After the West End actress lost, Paul quipped that his dad always advised to get a degree before you go into entertainment.

And in response, Emma said it was hard to get a degree first when you become one of the West End’s youngest leading ladies – and she did get a degree later on.

Paul explained his joke on Twitter after the scenes aired and appeared to regret how it had come across.

