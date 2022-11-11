Mammals: Who is in the cast of the dark comedy drama with James Corden?

James Corden leads a brilliant cast in the new comedy-drama Amazon Prime Video series Mammals.

The six-part series streams from Friday November 11 2022.

It’s a black comedy-drama about a chef whose wife has been keeping more secrets from him than you can shake a stick at.

Just when you think you’ve worked it out… You really haven’t!

The series comes after the real-life beef between Corden and a New York restaurant manager.

So, who is in the cast of Mammals, and which famous face pops up quite unexpectedly?

Here’s everything you need to know…

James Corden plays chef Jamie in the six-part black comedy (Credit: Prime Video)

Who is in the cast of Mammals? James Corden plays Jamie

James Corden stars as a Jamie in the cast of Mammals on Amazon Prime Video.

Jamie is a confident, up-and-coming chef. At first.

He’s about to open his first solo restaurant and dreams of winning a Michelin star.

Life with his French wife Amandine seems perfect, until he accidentally uncovers her terrible secret – and it’s only the beginning of a web of lies and deceit.

James, 44, admits that after so many years presenting The Late Late Show in the US, he hoped he could still act.

“You wonder if you ever had it!” he says. “Like all of us really, I feel constantly unsure.

“Everything’s a challenge, but you want the challenge of it.”

James plays a chef whose world falls apart in Mammals (Credit: Prime Video)

How did James Corden become famous?

James started out with small roles in Hollyoaks and Little Britain. But his first big break came in 2000 as Jamie in Fat Friends.

“Mammals is the second Jamie I’ve played,” says James. “The first was in Fat Friends. They are probably the two characters that are closest to myself.”

He went on to write and star in the award-winning comedy series Gavin & Stacey, alongside Ruth “what’s occurrin’?” Jones.

James co-hosted the BRIT awards several times and hosted Sky’s panel show A League of Their Own alongside Jamie Redknapp.

He also appeared in episodes of Doctor Who.

But, in 2015, he got his biggest break of all when he took over as host of The Late Late Show in the US.

American audiences adored the star, who had proved “Marmite” in the UK.

He went on to host the Tony and Grammy awards – both huge events in the US.

James introduced his Carpool Karaoke to The Late Late Show, which he first performed on Comic Relief.

His videos of driving round in his car chatting to A-list stars – including the then President’s wife, Michelle Obama – went viral.

James Corden is due to step down from The Late Late Show in 2023. He said he wants to “see what else might be out there”.

Sally Hawkins stars as Jamie’s gentle sister Lue, who escapes into a fantasy world (Credit: Prime Video)

Mammals cast on Prime Video: Sally Hawkins stars as Jamie’s sister Lue

Sally Hawkins stars as Jamie’s sister Lue in the cast of Mammals on Prime Video.

Lue, Jamie’s sister, is bored and lonely.

She runs the family farm, but feels disconnected from her husband Jeff (Colin Morgan).

So to escape, Lue whiles the days away in a fantasy world.

She imagines herself working for Coco Chanel in 1920s Paris.

“I think she’s desperately in love with Jeff, but also angry,” says Sally, 46. “Her ability to disconnect from the present moment is her way of coping, but also an outlet for her creative mind.

“But it’s also vastly irritating to Jeff. The more they swerve apart, the more she retreats into her other world.”

Paddington fans will know Sally Hawkins as mum Mary Brown (Credit: Splashnews)

Sally is, of course, best known as Mrs Brown in the Paddington films.

She’s also well known for her Oscar-nominated role as the orphaned and mute Elisa Esposito in 2017’s The Shape of Water.

After leaving RADA, she appeared in the BBC’s 2002 drama series Tipping The Velvet as Zena, opposite Keeley Hawes.

She went on to appear in the movie All or Nothing, and gangster thriller Layer Cake, as well as taking the lead as Anne Elliot in ITV’s period drama Persuasion in 2007.

Sally was also nominated for an Oscar for her role as Ginger in Woody Allen’s 2013 movie Blue Jasmine, opposite Cate Blanchett.

In 2022, she starred in Steve Coogan’s comedy-drama The Lost King, playing Philippa Langley who started the search for King Richard III’s remains under a car park in Leicester.

Melia Kreiling plays Amandine, a woman with secrets (Credit: Prime Video)

Mammals cast on Prime Video: Melia Kreiling plays chef Jamie’s wife, Amandine

Melia Kreiling stars as Amandine, Jamie’s glamorous French wife.

She was engaged to a billionaire when she met Jamie, who was a chef on a super-yacht.

But Amandine has secrets and, when Jamie accidentally finds out about one of them, he starts digging…

“Amandine’s a bit of an enigma, a free spirit,” says Melia. “Love, marriage, what does it all mean?”

Fans of The Borgias will recognise Melia as Bianca, a role she played opposite Jeremy Irons.

The Greek-American actress also appeared briefly in Guardians of the Galaxy, and played Daliyah Al-Yazbek in FX’s 2015 political thriller Tyrant.

Melia, 32, went on to play Hannah in The Last Tycoon, and starred opposite Sex and the City’s Kim Cattrall in Fox’s Filthy Rich.

Colin Morgan plays Jamie’s best friend Jeff (Credit: Prime Video)

Who plays Jeff in Mammals? Colin Morgan!

Colin Morgan stars as Jeff, Jamie’s best friend.

He’s also married to Jamie’s gentle sister, Lue.

And when Jamie starts uncovering his wife Amandine’s secrets, Jeff pitches right in to help.

A professor of veterinary neurology, he’s worried about his marriage, as Lue is increasingly distant.

“Right from the word go there’s something off about their relationship,” says Colin, 36. “Lue seems to be away in her own world and it’s very disturbing for him. He drinks quite a lot.”

Colin is best known for playing the title character in BBC’s fantasy drama Merlin from 2008 to 2012. He also starred opposite Gemma Chan as Leo in Channel 4’s 2015 sci-fi drama Humans.

Colin also played DS Tom Anderson in the BBC’s hit drama The Fall alongside Jamie Dornan.

In 2021, the pair appeared together again in Kenneth Branagh’s Oscar-nominated film Belfast.

Henry Lloyd-Hughes does a star turn as billionaire Jack (Credit: Prime Video)

Mammals cast on Prime Video: Henry Lloyd-Hughes plays Jack

Henry Lloyd-Hughes plays Jack in the cast of Mammals on Prime Video.

Jack was engaged to Amandine before she met Jamie.

“Jack’s the embodiment of a parallel version of Amandine’s life which she could have led,” says Henry, 37. “Which happens to be the life of an incredibly extravagant and fun-loving playboy.”

Henry first made his mark on our screens as Mark Donovan, the bully in Channel 4’s hit series The Inbetweeners, back in 2008.

He went on to appear in the British movie Unrelated with Tom Hiddleston, and the BBC’s mini-series Parade’s End.

In 2015, he starred in Channel 4’s drama Indian Summers about British rule in India.

He played upper crust English gentleman Ralph Whelan.

Fans of Les Miserables will recognise Henry as Pontmercy from BBC1’s adaptation in 2018, alongside Olivia Colman and Dominic West.

Series 2 of Killing Eve saw Henry play psychotic tech millionaire Aaron Peel, and he also starred as a “fallen” Sherlock Holmes in Netflix’s 2021 series The Irregulars.

Samuel Anderson stars as Amandine’s handsome violin teacher, Dan (Credit: Splashnews)

Mammals cast on Prime Video: Samuel Anderson plays Dan

Samuel Anderson plays Dan in the cast of Mammals on Amazon Prime Video.

There are violin teachers, and then there’s Dan.

Amandine is determined to learn the violin, and handsome Dan is keen to teach her.

To play the role, Samuel did his best to learn to play one.

“The violin is murderous,” says Samuel, 40. “I take my hat off to any parent who can go through their kids’ learning in the early stages.

“After the first half-hour lesson, both my arms were ready to fall off! In four or five lessons I didn’t learn anything that resembled a half-decent sound.”

Samuel started his career as Ross Kirk in Emmerdale back in the 2000s, and is well-known to Doctor Who fans for his recurring role as Danny Pink.

He also played deputy supermarket manager Danny in popular Sky drama Trollied from 2014 to 2017, and played Patrick in all three series of BBC comedy Witless.

In 2019, he starred in Netflix sci-fi thriller Another Life, and is also well-known for his role as Detective Paul Wilkie in Sky’s true crime drama Landscapers, opposite Olivia Colman.

Sir Tom Jones makes a cameo appearance (Credit: Prime Video)

And finally – who is the famous face in episode one?

There’s an unexpected cameo in episode one from a very famous celebrity – Sir Tom Jones!

He appears in a couple of scenes shot on Millook beach, near Bude, in Cornwall.

And, as ever, 82-year-old Tom manages to steal the show!

The series was filmed in West London, Cornwall, Cambridge and Monaco.

All six episodes of Mammals are available on Amazon Prime Video from Friday November 11 2022.

