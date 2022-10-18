The latest James Corden news claims the star has “apologised” to the New York restaurateur who banned him over his alleged “abusive behaviour”.

Chat show host James was branded a “tiny cretin of a man” after he was allegedly “extremely nasty” and “yelled like crazy” at staff.

The British star has apparently apologised to the restaurant owner (Caption: Splash News)

James Corden news: Star banned from NYC restaurant

Balthazar owner Keith McNally took to Instagram to accuse the comedian of being “abusive” towards his staff yesterday (October 17).

The now-viral post quickly took off, being shared across social media, with comments such as: “One can tell the true character of a person based on how they treat their server.”

In the caption, restauranteur Keith said: “James Corden is a hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny cretin of a man.

“He is the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago.”

What did James Corden apparently do?

Keith accused the Gavin & Stacey star of being “extremely nasty” to his staff as well as demanding free drinks.

The restaurant owner also claimed that James had threatened to leave “nasty reviews” if the servers didn’t do as he asked.

Keith recalled a second incident, in which he said a member of his staff was left “very shaken” by James’ behaviour.

James Corden is a hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny cretin of a man.

Keith went on to say that while he doesn’t often ban customers, he’d decided to with the British star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keith McNally (@keithmcnallynyc)

James Corden apologies

However, in a follow-up post, Keith revealed to his 77.8k followers: “James Corden just called me and apologised profusely.

“Having [bleep]ed up myself more than most people, I strongly believe in second chances,” he said.

“So if James Corden lets me host his Late Late Show for 9 months, I’ll immediately rescind his ban from Balthazar.

“No, of course not. But….anyone magnanimous enough to apologize to a deadbeat layabout like me (and my staff) doesn’t deserve to be banned from anywhere, especially Balthazar,” he added.

“All is forgiven.”

Fans share their thoughts

In the comments section, people praised Keith for forgiving the 44-year-old star.

“That’s gentlemanly of you Keith. The world can use a healthy dose of compassion and understanding. It takes a big man to apologise,” someone replied.

Another penned: “You’re too nice. As a server and bartender myself, I understand. I hope his manners really change.”

“Nice ending to an unpleasant story and impressive James Corden called to apologise,” a third added.

However, not everyone was convinced with James’ apology.

“He only apologised because every news outlet picked up the story. BAN HIM,” one wrote.

Another said: “It’s only because it’s blowing up all over the internet.”

ED! has contacted a rep for James for comment.

