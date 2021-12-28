Prince Harry could take over from James Corden as host of The Late Late Show, one expert has claimed.

Of course, Harry lives in California with wife Meghan Markle and kids Archie and Lilibet.

And he’s no stranger to the show, having appeared on it alongside James in the past.

However, could he be about to swap a guest appearance with hosting duties?

One royal expert appears to think so!

Prince Harry could host an episode of The Late Late Show, it’s been claimed (Credit: YouTube)

Prince Harry to host The Late Late Show?

Royal commentator Neil Sean has claimed Harry is considering taking over from host James Corden to “sell his book”.

Of course, the flame-haired dad-of-two is releasing a tell-all autobiography next year.

Read more: The Queen accused of snubbing Meghan and Harry in Christmas Day speech

And, Sean says he’ll need to do something drastic to shift some copies.

As a result, he told The Express: “One of the ideas that they’re floating around over at CBS is the fact that Prince Harry, for one night only, could simply take over The Late Late Show which is hosted by James Corden.

“When you think about it does make perfect sense simply because they’re good chums and, of course, it would be a great way for Prince Harry to sell that book directly to the American public.”

Harry has appeared on the show with James Corden (Credit: YouTube)

He also gave an insight into what the show could look like, with “skits and jokes” being filmed for the late-night talk show.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan share first picture of baby Lilibet

And, Sean added that while some may scoff at the idea and say it’ll never happen, he thinks it just might.

He added: “Let’s not forget he does have to do something to sell the book. It can’t be all serious, they need to be able to show a fun side. At this stage it’s very early days but this has happened.”

What happened when Harry was on The Late Late Show before?

Of course, Harry has appeared on the show before.

He filmed a segment with James back in February and was seeing enjoying tea on an open-top bus and having a FaceTime call with wife Meghan.

Harry also revealed Archie’s first word and Meghan revealed her cute nickname for Harry.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.