Make Me Prime Minister candidates on C4: Who appears in the series? You’ll either love them or hate them!

Make Me Prime Minister sees 12 hopeful candidates battle it out against each other to be crowned Channel 4’s Alternative Prime Minister.

In the new Channel 4 series, a group of ambitious contestants with different political views will get a taste of what it’s really like to be Prime Minister.

The candidates will need to persuade journalists, the public and even two former PMs that they have what it takes to be Prime Minister by taking part in a variety of challenges.

So who are the candidates taking part in the C4 competition?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Adam is one of the ambitious candidates taking part in Make Me Prime Minister (Credit: Channel 4)

Make Me Prime Minister candidates: Adam

Candidate Adam is a stepfather to four children and describes himself as “compassionate, realistic, patriotic and honest”.

But, in reality, he’s a bit of a cocky mansplainer!

The 61-year-old claims his political villain is Boris Johnson and that the UK’s decision to leave the EU drove him absolutely “mad”.

Will Adam be able to step up and learn from his nemesis Boris Johnson’s mistakes?

Adam also studied history at Bristol University and thinks he’ll make a great leader as he has a lot of ideas that “aren’t necessarily going to be popular but they’ll most certainly be right”.

If you do say so yourself Adam!

He was also a former Business Director for marketing giants Saatchi & Saatchi when they won the Labour account in 2007.

Candidate Alice is the youngest to appear on Make Me Prime Minister (Credit: Channel 4)

Alice

Twenty-year-old Alice is a first year Classics student at Oxford and a staunch Brexiteer who feels that “politicians right now are a bit of pantomime”.

Yep, we’d noticed Alice!

She would also like Britain to be more self-sufficient and wants to see a revival of British industry and agriculture.

In episode 1 of Make Me Prime Minister, the enthusiastic student vows to become like her political hero Margaret Thatcher, who she met when she was very young.

For that reason, she may prove to be divisive with the viewers.

We’re curious to see whether Alice will be able to fill Margaret Thatcher’s (very sensible) shoes during the challenges.

Caroline, 55, is a former science teacher (Credit: Channel 4)

Make Me Prime Minister candidates: Caroline

Caroline is a 55-year-old mum of three and a former science teacher who now wishes to take on the world of politics.

But Caroline is actually more exciting than she might look.

Caroline is an Extinction Rebellion activist, who attended her first protest in 2019 with her eldest daughter.

“I have been arrested four times,” she seems to brag on the show.

She has also made “a deal with herself” to do her part in controlling climate change and finds it frustrating when people say it’s not as bad as we think.

Caroline has a lot of strong opinions and we’re interested to see which big personalities she’ll butt heads with in the series.

We also suspect she’ll be unpopular with some viewers…

Make Me Prime Minister welcomes self-described ‘Ralph Lauren connoisseur’ Conall (Credit: Channel 4)

Conall

Conall is a 24-year-old paralegal from Belfast.

But, besides his normal day job, he is also a self described ‘Ralph Lauren connoisseur’ and a frequent TikToker.

Conall is widely known for his “Rate My Ralph” videos and his hilarious clips on TikTok.

He’s now set to swap TikTok for No 10 as he takes on the Channel 4 series.

You’ll either love or hate his sense of humour and Ralph Lauren closet.

According to the Tiktok star, the current UK government is a “shambles”!

So will the fashion enthusiast be able to show us that he can do any better?

Conall has also shared that he’s fed up with people asking “are you Labour or Tory” without considering any other parties.

Make Me Prime Minister candidate Danny sitting outside of No 10 Downing Street (Credit: Channel 4)

Make Me Prime Minister candidates: Danny

Danny is a 37-year-old venue operator from London who has made a name for himself on Instagram with a series of candid and often personal videos.

But, unlike the other contestants, he freely admits that he wasn’t into politics until the pandemic hit.

Danny describes himself as a “legend and joker” and he uses his platform to bring an outsiders’ viewpoint to politics.

The internet star becomes quite the icon in the first episode.

If you’re wondering where Danny’s loveable star quality comes from, his father is also legendary music producer DJ Goldie.

Joining the Make Me Prime Minister cast in 23-year-old Darius (Credit: Channel 4)

Darius

Darius is a 23-year-old charity fundraiser from London, who will leave you in shock when he shares his heartbreaking backstory.

At the age of six months, Darius and his family fled from Afghanistan to escape the Taliban regime and were smuggled into the UK in the back of a refrigerated lorry.

Against all odds, Darius later graduated from Kings College with a degree in Politics and Philosophy.

He has supported the Conservatives since he was 18 and believes the Conservative Party embodies people with “strong business acumen, innovation and creativity”.

In the first episode, we see Darius put his leadership skills to the test as he leads his team mates in the first challenge.

But things go down hill for Darius, when he faces mutiny from his other team mates…

It’s not a good start for Darius.

Make Me Prime Minister welcomes ex-footballer Holly (Credit: Channel 4)

Make Me Prime Minister candidates: Holly

Holly is a 29-year-old sports agent and ex-footballer from Leicester.

She is also on the advisory board for the ‘Kick It Out’ campaign and has publicly spoken about tackling racism in sport.

Not only is she an ex-captain and former first-team coach for Leicester City WFC, she’s also a qualified solicitor.

The sports star describes herself as “passionate, enthusiastic and a go-getter”.

And it’s clear in the series that she’s in it to win it!

Will Holly’s experiences on the pitch be enough to lead the former footballer to victory?

Internet sensation Jackie Weaver joins the candidates on Make Me Prime Minister (Credit: Channel 4)

Jackie Weaver

Internet sensation Jackie Weaver is also joining the first series of Make Me Prime Minister on Channel 4.

Jackie went viral in 2020 after she angrily told the Handforth Parish Council “you have no authority here” during a heated zoom call.

She famously booted chairman Brian Tolver off the call – even though she had no authority to do so.

Her feistiness became infamous, and she subsequently appeared on the likes of Have I Got News For You as a guest!

So it’s no surprise that her fellow Make Me Prime Minister candidates recognised her from the viral video.

Danny even screams: “It’s Jackie [bleep] Weaver!”

Besides going viral, Jackie Weaver is a 63-year-old chief officer from Shropshire.

Jackie confessed that if she were a leader she would: “Make decisions that people don’t like.”

She also believes that we should “take a less emotional look at the NHS and see it for what it is, a business!”

Jackie is one of our favourites to win the series!

Diversity inclusion manager Kelly will be running for Alternative Prime Minister in Make Me Prime Minister (Credit: Channel 4)

Make Me Prime Minister candidates: Kelly

Kelly is a 25-year-old equality and diversity inclusion manager from Edinburgh.

In the series, Kelly emotionally opens up about having being late diagnosed with autism and ADHD last year.

The star is passionate about disability rights, inclusion and equality and we can’t wait to see more of her unique ideas in the series.

Kelly also brings the glam to the Channel 4 series as she was a former Miss Universe Great Britain 2020 finalist.

In 2018, she was also selected to be Nicola Sturgeon‘s official support at the end-of-year celebration for Scotland’s Year of Young People.

So she definitely has a lot of experience in the spotlight, but does she have what it takes to be a leader?

Make Me Prime Minister welcomes healthcare professional Natalie on the show (Credit: Channel 4)

Natalie

Natalie is a 36-year-old medical communications director from Manchester.

The healthcare professional also has Type 1 diabetes.

Natalie recently launched a clothing range in 2017 for people who wear insulin pumps or take daily injections.

And she brings her fashion design skills with her to the Channel 4 series.

Viewers will see her dressed as a robot while she educates a group of school children.

If she were a leader Natalie would love to put a “cap on capitalism” as she believes it would “solve not just economic problems, but problems of corruption, problems of careerists”.

She also added: “I would want to see my cabinet act with their heart and not their pocket.”

In the first episode, we see Natalie put these values to the test as she leads the first challenge.

Diversity consultant Rico will be running for Alternative Prime Minister in Make Me Prime Minister (Credit: Channel 4)

Make Me Prime Minister candidates: Rico

Rico is a 30-year-old diversity consultant from London.

Rico reveals he’s a trans man in the series and also admits that he has PTSD as a result of suffering from homophobia in the work place.

The diversity consultant is also extremely passionate about campaigning for Black and LGBTQ+ rights.

He already has a lot of experience in politics as he has previously spoken in both Parliament and at the Mayor of London’s office.

Rico has previously been very anxious in public spaces, but we see him start to push himself out of his comfort zone and speak up for himself in the series.

He’s definitely one to watch!

Candidate Verity wants to see more female voices in politics (Credit: Channel 4)

Verity

Verity is a 22-year-old restaurant supervisor from Brighton.

Growing up in a family who loved to debate politics, Verity is ready to bring the heat to the Channel 4 series!

Verity is a strong and opinionated feminist who is infuriated by the lack of female voices in politics.

She feels there “still isn’t a platform for women to be heard”.

Verity is also passionate about voting and encourages other women to vote in her local town.

Make Me Prime Minister starts on Tuesday September 27 2022 at 9.15pm on Channel 4.

