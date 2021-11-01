Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid was “put in her place” by Nicola Sturgeon, viewers claimed today (November 1).

The Leader of the Scottish National Party joined Susanna and co-host Richard Madeley from the COP26 conference.

During the two-week event in Glasgow, world leaders will gather to discuss the global response to the climate crisis.

Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley spoke to Nicola Sturgeon on Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain: Susanna Reid interviews Nicola Sturgeon

The first day of the conference commences today.

Appearing from the event, Nicola was quizzed by Susanna on the Extinction Rebellion protests.

Nicola started: “Protest has a really important place in any democracy.”

She added: “What I’d say to people in terms of disruption, I don’t condone violence or protests that are designed to cause damage to people or to communities.

“Remember, this city, the people of this city in order to host COP are already suffering some inconvenience and disruption over the next couple of weeks try not to add that.

“But of course, protest is important, and I think we’ll see lots of peaceful democratic protests in Glasgow over the next two weeks.”

GMB viewers praised Nicola during today’s debate (Credit: ITV)

However, Susanna appeared to hit back at Nicola’s comment.

She said: “So you are giving the green light to the Extinction Rebellion protesters then up there in Glasgow?”

Nicola fired back: “If you’re going to try and oversimplify what I said rather than listen to the nuance of what I said, then fair enough.”

How did Good Morning Britain viewers respond?

As the pair continued on with the debate, fans took to social media to comment.

Many praised Nicola’s approach to the interview, with one saying: “I just love how @NicolaSturgeon doesn’t take any [bleep] from Susanna and Richard who refuse to listen and insist on gaslighting ppl!”

A second tweeted: “#GMB Good on Nicola Sturgeon for putting Susanna in her place. These presenters and journalists don’t listen to the full context they pick out bit and pieces and twist what you say for their own narrative and it’s never positive. @GMB.”

A third added: “Go on Nicola Sturgeon put condescending Susanna in her place. Good girl #GMB.”

A fourth wrote: “Nicola Sturgeon hits the nail on the head with Susanna Reid ‘oversimplified’.”

A fifth shared: “@gmb please tell Susanna to drop the try hard act of twisting and picking apart politicians words. It doesn’t work for her like it did for Piers [Morgan].

“She isn’t as quick as him or some politicians to do so. Richard Madeley saved that interview with Nicola Sturgeon #gmb #cop26.”

However, one viewer praised Susanna and Richard during the debate.

They penned: “A great interview of Nicola Sturgeon First Minister of Scotland by the very beautiful Susanna and by Richard, it was great to listen to. A credit to the both. GMB at its best. @susannareid100 @richardm56.”

