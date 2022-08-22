Made in Chelsea: Mallorca – Who are newcomers Willow Day and Malek Amro?

Made in Chelsea: Mallorca introduces Willow and Malek in the first episode to the rest of the gang, but who are they?

Willow will have “two Chelsea boys battling it out for her attention”… (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is Willow Day?

The first episode of Made in Chelsea: Mallorca introduces Willow Day and Malek Amro, as they meet Liv, Julius and Miles out in Mallorca.

Channel 4 shares that: “International jet setter Willow is a freelance fashion model, who has been working in the industry since she was 13 years old.

Although born in England, Willow was raised in Mallorca residing in the bustling town of Alaró.

The 20-year-old studied Fashion at university in London, and most recently moved to Milan for an internship at renowned couture fashion house Versace.

During the summer months, Willow returns to Mallorca to enjoy the island’s exclusive beach clubs, boat parties and beautiful weather.

In her spare time, Willow enjoys all the activities the island has to offer including sailing, horse riding and archery.

And it looks like Willow will find herself in the centre of some drama during the series as E4 teases that two of the Chelsea boys battle for her attention.

Malek Amro is a newcomer in Made in Chelsea: Mallorca (Credit: Channel 4)

Made in Chelsea: Mallorca – Who is Malek Amro?

Malek has been living in Mallorca for the last two years since he relocated his life to Palma from the UK, to work for a wealth management agency.

Raised in Bath until the age of 10, Malek then moved to the United Arab Emirates for his father’s job.

He was educated at international schools before returning to the UK for University.

Malek’s brother lives in Chelsea, and when Malek is visiting the UK to take a break from the Spanish sunshine, this is where he resides.

In Mallorca, Malek currently works for his friend’s newly launched app ‘Yacht Drop’.

The app is a delivery service that delivers drinks to super yachts in some of the most exclusive ports around the island.

In the two years that Malek has lived in Mallorca, he has managed to network his way around the island.

When not busy with his work, the socialite can be found on board boats and at beach clubs socialising with his friends.

Are Made in Chelsea: Mallorca stars Willow and Malek together?

In the first episode, the two meet Julius, Miles and Olivia and the pair are quizzed on their relationship status.

Willow and Malek confirm they are just friends.

According to E4, Willow is a “self-confessed serial dater”.

Willow loves romance and only has one criteria when it comes to men: “They have to be gorgeous!”

She admits to having dated extremely attractive models in the past but is yet to be swept off her feet by Prince Charming.

And she ultimately needs someone who can keep up with her fabulous lifestyle.

Malek along with his friend Willow are keen to make sure the Chelsea group have an unforgettable summer.

Issy will join the gang out in Mallorca (Credit: Channel 4)

Who else is newly joining the cast of Made in Chelsea: Mallorca?

India, 25, joins the cast as the mystery woman who Julius Cowdrey spent the night with earlier this year, when he was still with Tabitha Willett.

Drama kicks off between the two over their on/off-again relationship.

Part-time student and model Issy also joins Made in Chelsea: Mallorca.

Alongside her modelling, the 20-year-old is currently studying a fashion degree at university.

Since 2019 Issy’s career has rocketed, seeing her work with numerous well-known brands and in stores across the US.

Issy lives life in the fast lane, not just professionally but in her spare time too, enjoying horse riding, and skiing on snow as well as water.

Single and very much ready to mingle, Issy loves dating but hasn’t met the one… yet.

Issy’s previous long-term relationship ended when her boyfriend cheated on her, and since then she’s been happily enjoying the world of dating.

The Made in Chelsea group out in Mallorca (Credit: Channel 4)

Who from Made in Chelsea will head out to Mallorca?

Alongside the newcomers, these Made in Chelsea originals will be out in Mallorca: Olivia Bentley, Miles Nazaire, Emily Blackwell, Maeva D’Ascanio and James Taylor.

Ollie Locke-Locke, Gareth Locke-Locke, Digby Edgley, Tristan Phipps, Ruby Adler, Reza Amiri-Garroussi and Sam Prince also join.

Made in Chelsea episodes one to five will air Monday August 22 through to Friday August 26 on E4.

