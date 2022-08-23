Made in Chelsea: Mallorca – Who is newcomer Issy Francis-Baum?

Made in Chelsea: Mallorca teased the first appearance of newcomer Issy Francis-Baum at the end of tonight’s episode, but who is she?

Here’s everything we know…

Issy joins the cast of Made in Chelsea: Mallorca in the third episode (Credit: E4)

What age is Issy Francis-Baum and where is she from?

Born and raised in London, Issy is a part-time student and model.

Issy is 21, recently celebrating her birthday on August 10.

According to E4, Issy lives life in the fast lane, not just professionally but in her spare time too enjoying horse riding, and skiing on snow as well as water

Is Issy a model?

Issy was signed to a modelling agency in 2019 and had a lot of success since.

She’s modelled for several well-known brands and has featured on an advertisement in Times Square and in stores across the US.

She also recently featured in a Jet2 advert right here in the UK.

Made in Chelsea: Mallorca – Is Issy Francis-Baum single?

E4 teases that Issy is “single and very much ready to mingle”.

They added: “Issy loves dating but hasn’t met the one… yet.

“Issy’s previous long-term relationship ended when her boyfriend cheated on her, and since then she’s been happily enjoying the world of dating.”

Tonight’s preview for episode 3 showed that Issy will be heading out on a date with Miles, could she be the one after Em rejected Miles?

Issy’s 60k Tiktok followers…

Issy has had a lot of success on Tiktok, amassing 60,000 followers and 2.4 million likes in total!

Issy joins the rest of the cast in Made in Chelsea: Mallorca (Credit: E4)

Made in Chelsea Mallorca: Miles and Issy…

At the end of episode 2, it was revealed that newcomer Malek was setting Miles up on a blind date.

And that blind date was Issy!

This follows Miles confessing his feelings for Emily Blackwell, but she said she’d rather they stay friends because she didn’t want to lose their friendship.

Made in Chelsea continues tonight, August 23 at 9pm through to August 26 at 9pm on E4.

