Made in Chelsea: All the girls Julius has chased whilst with India

Last night’s episode of Made in Chelsea: Mallorca revealed that Julius Cowdrey has been seeing India Hovenden on and off since 2019, all while seeing different girls, including Made in Chelsea’s Tabatha Willet.

And she’s not the only girl he has been sniffing around! Here’s a round-up of all the times he’s chased others…

Made in Chelsea – Julius and India’s relationship

E4 revealed that the pair met while India was working at Fulham spinning studio ‘Ride Republic.’

The pair hit it off, becoming ‘more than friends’ in June 2020.

For the past two years, Julius and India have had an on/off relationship which she describes as ‘being boyfriend and girlfriend without the label’.

India’s Instagram confirms this, with Julius commenting on her posts since 2019.

Julius’ twin brother Fabian also commented on plenty of her posts, showing that his relationship with India was no secret.

The first episode of Made in Chelsea: Mallorca revealed that Julius told India that “he had never had a connection bar her in the last three years”.

And that he made her think that they would become official.

Perhaps he forgot he had a TV crew documenting that this maybe wasn’t the case…

Julius was involved with former Made in Chelsea star Tabitha (Credit: Channel 4)

Julius and Tabitha

Earlier this year on Made in Chelsea, Julius began to show an interest in Tabitha Willett and the two of them went on several dates.

Tabitha said she’d be open to a relationship with Julius and that the two were becoming “loved up”.

That was until Ruby and Reza spotted Julius with another girl, who we now know is India.

Julius insisted that India “needed him that night” and that nothing happened between them.

India revealed on the show last night that the two of them did sleep together that night, despite what he told Tabitha and his close friend Ollie.

Inga and Julius’ relationship caused a lot of drama last year (Credit: Channel 4)

Made in Chelsea – Julius and Inga

Julius also got involved with Inga Valentiner last year.

Inga and Julius only shared a kiss on a beach on Bali, before he ended the relationship as she was involved his friend Miles.

Yet this all happened while Julius was still seeing India and she thought a relationship was still a possibility.

Julius and Verity went on a date last season (Credit: Channel 4)

Julius and Verity

Back in December last year, romance seemed to be blossoming between Julius and Verity.

They had kissed before, and Julius began to show an interest in her again when Verity split from her DJ boyfriend.

The two went on a date but decided to be friends.

But again, from India’s timeline, he was seeing her the whole time!

Made in Chelsea continues Tuesday August 23 at 9pm through to Friday August 26 at 9pm on E4.

