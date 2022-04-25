Made In Chelsea: Who is Tabitha’s baby daddy?

Many Made In Chelsea fans will know that Tabitha is the mother of a beautiful baby daughter, Ottilie.

The star left the series in 2019 as she prepared to welcome her first child.

But who is the father?

Tabitha has a baby daughter with nightclub owner and former fiancé Fraser Carruthers (Credit: E4)

Who is Tabitha’s baby daddy?

Tabitha shares a baby daughter, Ottilie with her former fiancé Fraser Carruthers.

Fraser is a nightclub owner who also knows Prince Harry through his co-ownership of the royal’s favoured members club Albert’s.

The pair got engaged in 2020, before they suddenly broke off their wedding the following year.

Tabitha shared the heartbreaking news in an emotional Instagram post.

She said: “As you can imagine this is an incredibly hard time for us as a family. This year has provided so many uncertainties and forced us to postpone and eventually cancel our wedding as well as being new and full-time parents and government closures of businesses.”

The reality star added that their daughter is: “our world and remains our number one priority. We also share so much love and respect for one another and our beautiful daughter and we are eager for her to grow up watching us mature into a modern family, as close friends.”

Tabitha welcomed her daughter Ottilie into the world in 2019, which makes her almost three years old.

Tabitha Willett had a summer fling with co-star Miles Nazaire (Credit: E4)

Does Tabitha have any exes on the show?

When Tabitha first started the series in 2018, she joined the cast in Croatia where she had a fling with Miles Nazaire.

However, things got awkward when Tabitha’s boyfriend and fellow co star Sam Prince came to visit her in Croatia.

Sam Prince was fuming after Miles smugly revealed that he had been sleeping with his girlfriend.

After confronting Tabitha about her secret tryst with Miles, the pair eventually called things off.

Shortly after filming, it was also revealed that Tabitha and Miles’ relationship was just a summer romance.

Tabitha went on a first date with life coach Julius Cowdrey (Credit: E4)

What is happening with her and Julius?

During the latest episodes of Made In Chelsea, Tabitha surprised us all when she agreed to go on a date with Julius Cowdrey.

Things appeared to be going really well between the pair until Julius left the date early to help his “sick mother”.

Tabitha was heartbroken when she later found out that instead of seeing his mother Julius was actually seeing another girl.

Julius tried to explain that it was innocent, however Tabitha wasn’t buying any of it!

Fans are curious to find out if this is the end for Tabitha and Julius, or if she will decide to give him another chance.

