Made In Chelsea: Julius Cowdrey has a very famous dad!

Julius Cowdrey has become a staple member of the cast of Made In Chelsea.

From lying to Tabitha about visiting his sick mother to giving his mates a life coaching session, he’s always bringing the drama to the show.

We’ve met his mum on the show, but Julius Cowdrey has a very famous father.

Here’s everything we know about his old man – and the rest of his life.

Julius Cowdrey joined the cast of Made In Chelsea in 2016 (Credit: E4)

Who is Julius Cowdrey?

Julius Cowdrey has become a huge part of the reality show Made In Chelsea.

He was introduced to the cast back in 2016 as the childhood friend of Olivia Bentley.

When he first joined the series, Julius immediately set his sights on Binky and memorably toasted marshmallows with her on a camping trip.

However, when word got back to Binky’s ex-boyfriend, JP Paterson, he was not happy.

Although Julius claimed that he had “no bad intentions”, JP’s mates Sam Thompson and Tiffany Watson proceeded to call him a rat and slam his behaviour.

Julius eventually left the series to pursue his music career after a couple of series, but he came back in 2020 and has become a permanent fixture ever since.

How old is Julius Cowdrey?

Julius was born on January 20, 1993.

This means that he is 29 years old.

Where did Julius Cowdrey go to school?

Julius attended the prestigious Tonbridge School in Kent.

Tonbridge School is a rich and fancy boarding school for boys.

According to the school’s website, it is one of the “leading boys’ boarding schools in the country and is highly respected internationally”.

Julius Cowdrey’s father was a professional cricket player (Credit: E4)

Who are Julius Cowdrey’s parents?

Julius’ family is steeped in cricketing history as both his father Chris Cowdrey and grandfather Colin Cowdrey captained the England team during their very successful sporting careers.

Julius even followed in his family’s footsteps for a while and played for Sevenoaks Cricket Club.

His Swedish mother Christel nee Holst-Sande is a former model with professional jazz training.

She also runs her own hospitality company and writes screenplays.

Is Julius Cowdrey a twin?

Yes, Julius has a twin brother called Fabien.

Talking with Ollie and Gareth, Julius also revealed that he and Fabien were one of the “first IVF twins in the UK”.

He added: “So, my mum couldn’t conceive naturally. It was a massive worry for my mum and dad. They went to some incredible doctor and he basically said the only way for you to have babies is to do this by IVF, but the success rate is so low”.

Fabien is now a life coach with his brother Julius.

He also played for Kent Country Cricket Club for five years.

Julius is a life coach with his twin brother Fabien (Credit: E4)

What does Julius Cowdrey do?

As well as being a reality star, Julius is also an accomplished musician.

He even left Made In Chelsea to pursue music in 2017.

Julius has always had a passion for music from a young age and he started writing songs at 16.

He then went on to gig at many venues including The Troubadour in London and Bar Lubitsch in West Hollywood.

Julius currently has two singles 7 Roads (I See You) and Everyday.

Julius also launched a new life coaching business with his twin brother in April 2022, called Julius and Fabian Cowdrey Coaches.

The pair have also recently announced their new venture called SAFE SPACE.

SAFE SPACE is a coaching community where people can receive advice on confidence and self-respect.

They are currently working on a website for the new business, but now they share inspirational videos on their Instagram account @safespacegc.

Talking about his new venture, Julius wrote in his Instagram: “It’s been in the making for a while & there is still lots to do but I’m proud to tell you a little bit about my new venture with my twin @coachcowdrey called SAFE SPACE.”

Was Julius Cowdrey on The Voice?

In 2020, Julius made an appearance on The Voice singing his own song, Take Me Home.

However, no one turned round for him.

Although, following his performance, pop star Meghan Trainor added: “He is a great songwriter.”

Julius is currently dating Georgia May Salamat (Credit: E4)

Is Made In Chelsea star Julius Cowdrey single?

Julius Cowdrey is currently dating Instagram model and chef Georgia May Salamat, who has appeared with him on Made In Chelsea.

This isn’t the first time that Georgia has appeared on TV as she also went on Mary Berry’s cooking show, Best Home Cook.

In the series, Georgia made it all the way to final where she finished as runner up behind Suzie Abuthnot.

Julius looks head over heels in love with her on MiC.

Despite being advised by his mother to take things slowly, Julius is ready to take his relationship with Georgia to the next level.

In a recent episode of Made In Chelsea, Julius’ mother warned: “I just want you to be cautious.”

However, Julius replied: “I don’t want to be cautious.”

Who has Julius dated before?

Like everyone on Made In Chelsea, Julius has had his fair share of relationships.

From Verity Bowditch to Sophie Hermann, he hasn’t exactly had the best track record with women.

However, his messiest relationship was with his ex-girlfriend India Hovendon.

Julius and India have had an on and off relationship for two years which India described as “being boyfriend and girlfriend without the label”.

But their romance finally came to end during Made In Chelsea: Mallorca.

After India had found out that Julius was seeing his co-star Tabitha while she was away, the pair decided to call it quits.

Speaking to the Radio Times, Julius explained: “I really didn’t expect India to be out in Mallorca. I went to Mallorca with the intention of being single and free, so when she came out, it was a massive shock.

“You’ll see my frustration through the series – I never meant to ever lead anyone on. It was never my intention.”

