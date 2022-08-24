Made in Chelsea: India confirms she is no longer with Julius

While it may have looked like India was getting close to Julius once again on last night’s episode of Made in Chelsea, the model has now confirmed that she is single in a Tiktok that she shared to her Instagram.

A lot of drama went down between India and Julius last night… (Credit: E4)

India and Julius in bed again

As the gang went out on a night out in Mallorca, Digby seemed to set his sights on India as the two were seen flirting and India sat on his lap.

But the next morning she woke up in Julius’ bed and he confirmed the two of them slept together.

India told a jealous Julius that she only flirted with Digby “as a joke”, although later appeared very jealous herself when she heard that Willow was interested in Julius.

The two argued later in the episode as they still couldn’t agree on what their relationship was.

India confirms she is now single…

India shared this Tiktok to her Instagram this morning, which seems to confirm that Julius is out of the scene and she is single…

The TikTok was captioned “me watching Made in Chelsea last night” as she sang along to the Jason Derulo song Ridin’ Solo.

The song is about being happily single, as she seems to compare being happier single than when she was with Julius.

India and Julius have had an on and off relationship for two years (Credit: E4)

Made in Chelsea’s India did a Q&A on her Instagram where she shared that Ruby Adler was the person she was closest to while filming the show.

She also shared that she plans to make health and wellness content as well as her skincare routine.

India and Julius on tonight’s Made in Chelsea

In the ‘next time’ preview for tonight’s episode, it showed India and Julius once again discussing the status of their on and off again relationship.

India says “you weren’t there for me when you said you would be” and when Julius replies that he is “sorry”, India argues that “you’re not sorry though”.

But going off India’s current relationship status, it sounds like the two just can’t work out their relationship.

The next time then showed Digby and Julius arguing over Digby trying to flirt with India the night before.

Sounds like there will be lots of drama tonight!

Julius, Miles and Digby are all now single (Credit: E4)

Made in Chelsea: Is Julius Cowdrey single?

Going off of his Instagram, it appears that Julius is also now single.

He’s recently shared photos with friends Digby Edgley and Miles Nazaire and appears to be enjoying his single life.

The Made in Chelsea star is a life coach – giving advice on his Instagram account CowdreyCoaches, he recently shared a post which seems to advocate for the single life: “Protect your own energy and store it in your own life.

“Watch yourself grow into the person you’ve always wanted to become.”

Sounds like Julius is happy with the single life too…

Made in Chelsea continues tonight August 24 at 9pm through to August 26 at 9pm on E4.

